China stopping Indians cattle grazers as border remains undemarcated: Ladakh BJP MP

Indian cattle herders will continue to be denied access to grazing areas near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh until the border dispute with China is resolved, BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said Monday.

“We must understand that whatever issues about Indians being denied access to grazing areas (in Ladakh) are arising are in the undemarcated (border) areas. This problem, because of an undemarcated border, has been there in the past, is happening now and will continue to happen in future as well. The Modi government’s effort, through its vibrant village programme, is to develop new grazing land and provide people of the border villages with road connectivity, telecommunication, drinking water and schools. The government is working to stop migration of people out of border areas by strengthening the people there,” Namgyal said when asked about China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) not allowing grazers in the Dhemchok area in Ladakh.

Addressing reporters with him, Bhagwat Karad, minister of state for finance, said India was also trying to bring down imports from the neighbouring country.

Amid the border tension between India and China in eastern Ladakh, the PLA has not only denied access to Indian armed forces from several patrolling points in the Charding Nala area of the Dhemchok region, but is also not allowing Indian cattle herders, triggering a livelihood crisis for local people.

The area is said to have vast grazing land which has been traditionally accessed by Indians. Since the 2020 Galwan clash, while India and China have managed to disengage at the key friction points of PP 14, PP 17A and PP 15 in the Galwan region and North and South banks of the Pangong Lake, China has refused to discuss the disputes at Dhemchok and Depsang plains. On Dec 9, the Indian and Chinese armed forces clashed at Yangtse in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, leading to injuries on both sides.

There have been calls to boycott Chinese products since the Galwan incident. But official data, as reported by The Indian Express on December 15, shows that India’s imports from the country have jumped to a record high over the past 30 months.

When asked about it, Karad said, “I want to give you an example. Last year, before the budget, umbrellas worth thousands of crores of rupees used to be imported from China. So we increased import duty by 200 per cent. Earlier we used to import mobiles. Today we are no 2 in manufacturing mobiles. Even in the field of toys, we are now exporting.”

The Union minister also said that the Centre had been incentivising local production “wherever we have high import bills” and not just in the case of China. “In every sphere, we are working towards how we can decrease imports and increase exports. We are gradually becoming atmanirbhar,” he said.

On Dec 9, The Indian Express reported that data available with the Department of Commerce showed that India’s trade with China crossed the $100-billion mark and reached an all-time high of $115.83 billion in 2021-2022, which is 34.06 per cent higher than the $86.39 billion in 2020-2021.

In percentage terms, the annual increase in trade with China in the last fiscal was the highest since 2010-2011, when an increase of 35.82 per cent was recorded. In the first seven months (April-October) of the current financial year, trade with China reached $69.114 billion.

In 2021-2022, China accounted for 11.19 per cent of India’s total trade ($1035 billion) and it was New Delhi’s second-biggest trading partner, after the United States ($119.48 billion).

Karad also spoke at length about steps taken by the government to tackle terrorism, such as the strengthening of the NIA and the UAPA Acts and the Uri and the Balakot strikes. “We are fighting with the required strength. Those Indians staying abroad are feeling proud. How to protect our people abroad is also something the government keeps working on. Under Operation Ganga, 22,000 Indians were rescued from Ukraine and neighboring areas,” he said.

Namgyal spoke about steps taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to combat terrorism.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, there were many NGOs which were not questioned on their funds and activities. The government started seeking accountability from them and enquired about their source of funding while renewing their registration. This had an impact on terror funding. Similarly, the FCRA was reviewed and this had an impact on NGOs engaged in wrong activities,” the Ladakh MP said.

Namgyal said there were elements “within the system in Jammu and Kashmir” that were providing information to outsiders. “Such people have been identified and chucked out of government jobs. The government has also identified terror properties and started demolishing them,” he said.