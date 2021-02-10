Disengagement with India has started: China

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. (File)

The Chinese and Indian armed forces at the south and north banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh have started disengagement simultaneously, said the Chinese Defence Ministry on Wednesday in a statement.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, Wu Qian, the disengagement process is happening as per the consensus reached by the ninth round of the commander-level talks between China and India.

“According to the consensus reached by the ninth round of the commander-level talks between China and India, the frontline units of the Chinese and Indian armed forces began organised disengagement from North and South bank of Pangong lake from February 10,” Wu said in a brief press release.

This is a developing story