China in mind, India and Japan move to deepen defence ties

As Japan relaxed restrictions on its arms exports, India on Thursday welcomed the move and said that both sides have committed to “increase practical cooperation in the interest of their national security”.
This assumes significance at a time when both India and Japan are facing the challenge of a belligerent China in the Indo-Pacific neighbourhood. Both countries cooperate bilaterally and multilaterally at the strategic defence and security landscape, including at the Quad grouping.
Japan relaxed decades-old restrictions on its arms exports, and this is seen as a major departure from the pacifism that has characterised its post-World War II defence policy. Restrictions that limit arms exports to just five categories – rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping – will be lifted.
This means Japan can now sell lethal weapons to the 17 countries with which it has defence agreements, including the US and the UK.
“In an increasingly severe security environment, no single country can now protect its own peace and security alone,” Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wrote on X on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India welcomes Japan’s Review of the Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology. Defence and Security Cooperation forms an important pillar of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.”
“As part of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation between India and Japan, both sides have committed to increase practical cooperation in the interest of their national security and continued economic dynamism. This includes promotion and facilitation of technological and industrial collaboration between the government entities and private sector stakeholders for resilience in sectors critical to national security,” he said.
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Japanese PM Takaichi also said there was “absolutely no change in our commitment to upholding the path and fundamental principles we have followed as a peace-loving nation for over 80 years since the war.”
“Under the new system, we will strategically promote equipment transfers while making even more rigorous and cautious judgments on whether transfers are permissible,” she wrote.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More