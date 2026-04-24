China in mind, India and Japan move to deepen defence ties

As Japan relaxed restrictions on its arms exports, India on Thursday welcomed the move and said that both sides have committed to “increase practical cooperation in the interest of their national security”.

This assumes significance at a time when both India and Japan are facing the challenge of a belligerent China in the Indo-Pacific neighbourhood. Both countries cooperate bilaterally and multilaterally at the strategic defence and security landscape, including at the Quad grouping.

Japan relaxed decades-old restrictions on its arms exports, and this is seen as a major departure from the pacifism that has characterised its post-World War II defence policy. Restrictions that limit arms exports to just five categories – rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping – will be lifted.