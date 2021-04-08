China has capability to launch cyber attacks: CDS General Bipin Rawat

CHINA IS ahead in imbibing technology but India is catching up, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday, as he identified the neighbouring country’s capability to carry out cyber attacks as one of its biggest threats. He said India is focusing on cyber defence and working on offensive cyber capabilities as well to counter such threats.

“We have been a little slow on the start, therefore over the years a capability differential has come in,” said General Rawat while speaking at an event at the Vivekananda International Foundation. “China has been able to invest a lot of funds, allocated a lot of funds in ensuring that they imbibe technology. Therefore, they certainly have a lead over us… we are also evolving technologies to make sure we come on par with them.”

“Most important, where the biggest differential lies, is in the field of cyber,” he said. “China is capable of launching cyber attacks on us, and that can disrupt a large amount of our systems.”

“What we are trying to do is to create a system in which we ensure cyber defence. And we have been able to, therefore, create a cyber agency, which is our own agency within the armed forces.”

General Rawat also stated that “our leadership has displayed the political will and determination to uphold our vital national interest, in face of unprovoked assaults on our security, values and indeed our dignity,” but did not mention China in this context. Changed global environment “demands us to change our outlook and policies”, he said.