China grants visas to Mansarovar pilgrims

China has granted visas to Indian pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, sources in the Chinese Embassy said on Wednesday. Beijing was seen to have delayed granting visas last night.

“Chinese visas for Kailash Masarovar Yatra have been granted to the Indian pilgrims as usual. There has not been any problem with it,” a source in the Chinese embassy said.

The pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibetan region of China is considered holy by Hindus. Every year, hundreds of Indians undertake the yatra which involves trekking in inhospitable conditions.