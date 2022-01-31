China-facing Northern and Eastern Commands to get new commanders on Tuesday

The length of the LAC is much shorter, especially in the Northern Command.

Two of the three Army commands responsible for the sensitive 3,488-km long India-China boundary will get new commanders on Tuesday. While the serving Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi is retiring on Monday, the Eastern Army Commander, Lt Gen Manoj Pande, will take over as the new Vice Chief of the Army as the incumbent Vice Chief, Lt Gen CP Mohanty, will also superannuate.

The Northern Command is responsible for both, the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, and the Line of Control (LoC) and a small part of the International Boundary with Pakistan. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi will take over as the new Northern Army Commander on Tuesday. Dwivedi was posted in the Army Headquarters as a Deputy Chief of Army, looking at the entire force’s training and finances. Earlier, he had commanded the Himachal Pradesh-based IX Corps.

While the LoC has been calm since last February, when the Directors General of Military Operations of Indian Army and Pakistani Army reaffirmed the ceasefire agreement, with almost no violations, repeated infiltration attempts are still ongoing. The Northern Command also looks at the Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorist operations in the Kashmir Valley.

In the Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Command, which is responsible for the border with China, and the India-Myanmar border, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita will take over from Pande on Tuesday. He was also posted in the Army Headquarters, looking at personnel. He had commanded the Dimapur-based III Corps, responsible largely for the border with Myanmar, and counter-insurgency operations in the northeast.

Both these commands account for 2,723 km of the 3,488-km-long boundary with China. However, the length of the LAC is much shorter, especially in the Northern Command.

The Indian Army has reorganised in the past two years towards the northern border from the western border. Along the entire length of the boundary infrastructure development has taken place, along with increasing the surveillance, as the relations with China continue to remain tense.

The two countries are yet to find a resolution for the more than 21-month-long standoff in eastern Ladakh, which is part of the Northern Command. Even as Ladakh has been the focal point during this period, the eastern sector of the boundary, too, has seen increasing face-offs between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army.

Lt Gen Pande, coming from the Eastern Command, will take over the sensitive position of the Vice Chief, and is expected to become the next Army Chief. The incumbent Chief General MM Naravane is scheduled to retire in April, which will make Pande the senior-most officer after him, and is expected to replace him.

Naravane is considered as one of the top contenders to take over as the country’s next Chief of Defence Staff, after the first CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat, died in a helicopter crash in December. He is the senior-most among the current military leaders. The government, sources said, is not in a rush to announce the next CDS.