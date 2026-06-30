‘China encroaching on ancestral land’: Arunachal Pradesh to probe

The Nah Welfare Society (NWS), which borders China, had recently written to the Deputy Commissioner of the district alleging the “establishment of Chinese camps inside Indian territory at the border” in the Taksing circle.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung said on Monday that the state government would constitute a committee to investigate claims by a community organisation in Upper Subansiri district that the Chinese military had allegedly encroached on Indian territory along the border in the district.

The Nah Welfare Society (NWS), a community organisation based in Taksing in Upper Subansiri, which borders China, had recently written to the Deputy Commissioner of the district alleging the “establishment of Chinese camps inside Indian territory at the border” in the Taksing circle.

The letter alleged, “The Chinese government is very fast expanding its territory by occupying new and important places of our land situated in the border area. They have constructed roads, bridges, and set up military camps at many locations along the border in our ancestral lands, which were our hunting grounds where we freely roamed and collected forest produce just a few years ago. Our cattle grazing areas are now under the occupation of the Chinese PLA.”