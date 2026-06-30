‘China encroaching on ancestral land’: Arunachal Pradesh to probe

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung told The Indian Express that the state government is awaiting an official report from the district on these claims.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiJun 30, 2026 01:39 AM IST
‘China encroaching on ancestral land’: Arunachal to probeThe Nah Welfare Society (NWS), which borders China, had recently written to the Deputy Commissioner of the district alleging the “establishment of Chinese camps inside Indian territory at the border” in the Taksing circle.
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Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung said on Monday that the state government would constitute a committee to investigate claims by a community organisation in Upper Subansiri district that the Chinese military had allegedly encroached on Indian territory along the border in the district.

The Nah Welfare Society (NWS), a community organisation based in Taksing in Upper Subansiri, which borders China, had recently written to the Deputy Commissioner of the district alleging the “establishment of Chinese camps inside Indian territory at the border” in the Taksing circle.

The letter alleged, “The Chinese government is very fast expanding its territory by occupying new and important places of our land situated in the border area. They have constructed roads, bridges, and set up military camps at many locations along the border in our ancestral lands, which were our hunting grounds where we freely roamed and collected forest produce just a few years ago. Our cattle grazing areas are now under the occupation of the Chinese PLA.”

Read | What are Chinese ‘Xiaokang’ Villages, which are coming up in contested areas along LAC?

The letter claimed that these activities have “increased manifold” in the last “10-15 years”. “The intention and speed of the present activities of the Chinese PLA in the Taksing area is very alarming and a matter of grave concern for us. We are losing our land inch by inch by day to them,” the organisation alleged.

Govt takes notice

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung told The Indian Express that the state government is awaiting an official report from the district on these claims.

“Currently, these are still claims, and we are awaiting an official report on this based on findings by the district administration, elected representatives, locals and panchayat committees. If encroachment has happened, it will be very wrong. We will constitute a committee to find out what’s going on,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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