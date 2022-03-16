Covid-19 surge in China and other countries: Union health minister chairs high-level meeting

With the new surge in Covid-19 cases being reported in several countries, including China raising an alarm bell for India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with top members of India’s Covid-19 task force and directed them to maintain a high level of alertness in the country, the Indian Express has learnt.

While the Indian government is monitoring the situation closely about the new wave in Covid-19 cases being reported in China, South Korea, Singapore, and a few European countries —— on Wednesday, the first official high-level meeting was held with top members of the Covid-19 task force to discuss the evolving global scenario of a fresh surge in cases.

Mandaviya, sources said, during the meeting directed the authorities to do aggressive genome sequencing of samples to detect possible new variants circulating in the community. Additionally, Mandaviya asked the authorities at the local level to intensify the surveillance of cases for early identification of hotspots in India, sources said.

The meeting was attended by head of India’s Covid-19 task force Dr V K Paul, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, ICMR Chief Dr. Balram Bhargava, Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

At present, India is reporting a continuous decline in Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday, the country reported only 2,876 new cases; and the country’s active caseload declines to 32,811.

However, in stark contrast, in China, the surge in the highly transmissible Omicron infections has prompted the authorities for strict lockdowns in the country. The country has reported over 15,000 new cases in the last two weeks. Similarly, South Korea, on Tuesday reported a record 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases; the country in the last one week has reported an average of over 3 lakh daily new cases.