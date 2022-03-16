scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Must Read

Covid-19 surge in China and other countries: Union health minister chairs high-level meeting

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, sources said, during the meeting directed the authorities to do aggressive genome sequencing of samples to detect possible new variants circulating in the community.

Written by Kaunain Sheriff M | New Delhi |
Updated: March 16, 2022 8:11:03 pm
Delhi News Live: DDMA likely to further ease Covid-19 curbs in after Friday meetingA health worker collecting swab samples for Covid-19 testing, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

With the new surge in Covid-19 cases being reported in several countries, including China raising an alarm bell for India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with top members of India’s Covid-19 task force and directed them to maintain a high level of alertness in the country, the Indian Express has learnt.

While the Indian government is monitoring the situation closely about the new wave in Covid-19 cases being reported in China, South Korea, Singapore, and a few European countries —— on Wednesday, the first official high-level meeting was held with top members of the Covid-19 task force to discuss the evolving global scenario of a fresh surge in cases.

Mandaviya, sources said, during the meeting directed the authorities to do aggressive genome sequencing of samples to detect possible new variants circulating in the community. Additionally, Mandaviya asked the authorities at the local level to intensify the surveillance of cases for early identification of hotspots in India, sources said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The meeting was attended by head of India’s Covid-19 task force Dr V K Paul, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, ICMR Chief Dr. Balram Bhargava, Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

At present, India is reporting a continuous decline in Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday, the country reported only 2,876 new cases; and the country’s active caseload declines to 32,811.

However, in stark contrast, in China, the surge in the highly transmissible Omicron infections has prompted the authorities for strict lockdowns in the country. The country has reported over 15,000 new cases in the last two weeks. Similarly, South Korea, on Tuesday reported a record 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases; the country in the last one week has reported an average of over 3 lakh daily new cases.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement