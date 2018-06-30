China conducts drill in Tibet to test logistics

These “civilian-military” integration drills were aimed at boosting logistics and strengthening capabilities following sweeping military reforms in the PLA under the Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reuters/Representational) These “civilian-military” integration drills were aimed at boosting logistics and strengthening capabilities following sweeping military reforms in the PLA under the Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reuters/Representational)

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) carried out a military exercise in Tibet on Tuesday to test their logistics and armament support capabilities, as per reports in the Chinese media. These “civilian-military” integration drills were aimed at boosting logistics and strengthening capabilities following sweeping military reforms in the PLA under the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The biggest challenge of battle at the high altitude is to provide sustainable logistics and armament support. In the 1962 China-India border conflict, China failed to protect its fruits of victory due to poor logistics support. Although local Tibetan residents provided soldiers with temporary support, it was not sustainable,” Song Zhongping, a military expert, told the ‘Global Times’.

“The drill showed that military-civilian integration is a feasible strategy and could help form stronger combat power,” he said about the drill, where a local petroleum company supplied fuel immediately when the armoured unit ran out of fuel and the city government of Lhasa delivered a steady flow of food to soldiers after a day of mock battle.

These are the first major military exercises in Tibet after the informal summit between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi at Wuhan.

But the PLA had held training exercises in Tibet in August last year to test their operational readiness, after the stand-off at Doklam ended. Earlier this year, the PLA also held drills in Tibet and other commands in January to take forward the integration of its military under the integrated theatre command model.

