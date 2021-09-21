China conducting night drills in high-altitude areas near Ladakh: report

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has been ramping up military exercises including night drills in the high-altitude areas in the Xinjiang Military District, which faces India, according to a report.

The South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Sunday that PLA’s Western Theatre Command, which is responsible for the entire border with India, has “introduced more night drills for units stationed near the Himalayan border as it seeks to familiarise its troops with new-generation weapons and equipment”.

The report noted that several forces in the region “have been carrying out night battle drills at altitudes of around 5,000 metres (16,400 feet), according to the military newspaper PLA Daily.”

It quoted Yang Yang, a company commander saying, “We have revised our schedules and demanded soldiers meet higher standards for high-altitude training as we need to deal with a harsher battlefield environment amid increasing challenges in the peripheral areas.” Yang also said, the report mentioned, that mechanised force had been crossing the snowy highlands without lights and practising nighttime live-fire machine gun drills.

Also, it said that PLA’s new Type PHL-11 truck-mounted self-propelled 122mm multiple system rocket launchers had been deployed in the area and were being used for precision strike drills.