China claims ‘progress’ made to blacklist Masood Azhar in UNSC, questions US resolution push

China on Monday claimed that “positive progress” has been made in blacklisting Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar at the United Nations and questioned the move by the United States, saying it was “scuttling its efforts by taking the case to the Security Council”, news agency PTI reported.

“After the application for designation of Azhar was proposed (in the 1267 committee), China is in close communication and coordination with various parties and made positive progress. The US knows that very well,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told the media in the national capital.

When asked if the “progress” was meant to resolve the issue of listing Azhar as a global terrorist, Geng said “Yes. The US knows that very well.” The official, however, refused to provide further information.

Last week, the US, Britain and France stepped up its efforts to push for the United Nations Security Council to blacklist Azhar after China prevented an earlier move two weeks ago. The US circulated a resolution – drafted with British and French support – to the 15-member council that would designate the JeM leader, subjecting him to an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze, diplomats said.

Upset with the US for directly filing the draft resolution with the security council, Geng said, “We believe under the current circumstances, forcing a draft resolution at the Security Council is not a constructive move and set a bad example,” PTI reported.

“We hope various parties will meet each other halfway and continue to properly solve this issue under the 1267 Committee framework. Last Friday, UNSC members exchanged views on the US proposed draft resolution. The majority believes that efforts should be made to solve the issues under the 1267 Committee framework,” he added.

The Chinese envoy also claimed that a majority of the parties did not support the draft resolution. “They are not in favour of forcing the draft resolution. China has been working with various parties and is making progress. The US knows that very well and yet, it insists on pushing the Security Council to adopt the draft resolution,” Geng said.

“This cannot be justified and is not in accordance with the rules and practices of the Security Council. It is setting a bad example that will only complicate the matter. It is also not conducive for peace and stability in South Asia. China is opposed to this,” he added.

To another question about criticism that the US is making hasty efforts to list Azhar by bypassing procedures to benefit BJP in the on-going Lok Sabha elections, Geng said the US’ stand is not conducive to peace and stability in South Asia. “It is setting a bad example that will only complicate the matter. It is also not conducive for peace and stability in South Asia. The General Elections is the domestic affair of India. We do not comment on that,” he added.

