China building pressure but our country not treating us well: Wangchuk as talks with Centre stall

With the Centre not inviting leaders from Ladakh for talks expected on Thursday, activist Sonam Wanchuk has accused the BJP government of “moving away” from its promises.

Wangchuk said he reached Delhi in anticipation of the talks but was informed that the talks are not being held. “On one hand China is building pressure. They don’t even recognise Ladakh and (say) Ladakh is a part of China,” Wangchuk said. “But the country we love is not treating us well. They are moving away from every promise to the extent that they are not giving the people of Ladakh the same status as the rest of the people.”

Wanchuk, who was jailed for six months under the National Security Act (NSA), said, “First of all, I would like to tell you that the talks on October 15 in Leh were a total failure. There was no result because the Centre moved away from its promises,” he said in a video statement. “Then they said that they will hold the talks again on October 22 in Delhi. So I booked my tickets… but now it is being told that the talks are not being held.”

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The talks between Home Ministry officials and the Ladakh leadership on October 15 failed to achieve a significant breakthrough even though the two sides had agreed on key points during a previous meeting on May 22.

In the May meeting, the Ladakh leadership scaled down its demands and accepted the Centre’s offer of a special constitutional arrangement under Article 371(K) to safeguard their identity, land and jobs.

However, on October 15, the Ladakh leadership accused the Centre of backtracking on its promises, saying the legislature proposed by the Centre is not empowered and holds powers similar to those of the Hill councils. While the Home Ministry presented a 32-page draft proposal, the Ladakh leadership rejected it. The Ladakh leadership, however, said the Centre has agreed to another round of talks in Delhi on October 22 and hoped some progress would be made there.

Wangchuk hoped the Centre would hold the talks soon. “Otherwise, I am sad to say that they are moving away from every promise, whether it is the 6th Schedule – which was the first promise – or the assembly or the talks,” he said. “They are moving away from the promises, and the people in this border area are very sad.”