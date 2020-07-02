China blocks Indian media websites, INS seeks govt action

INS on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the action by the Chinese government is uncalled for. (File Photo) INS on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the action by the Chinese government is uncalled for. (File Photo)

After China blocked access to all Indian newspapers and media websites, the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the action by the Chinese government is uncalled for.

INS president Shailesh Gupta, on behalf of the members, “stated that the action of the Chinese government to restrict access of Indian newspapers and media websites is uncalled for and even the access through VPN server has been blocked by creating a technologically advanced firewall”.

Gupta “strongly” urged the Indian government “to expeditiously take steps to ban all kinds of access to Chinese media in India and call off collaborations / investments made by Chinese in Indian media companies with immediate effect”.

India had banned 59 mobile apps with Chinese links on Monday, amid tensions with China over the Ladakh standoff.

