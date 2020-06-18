China betrayed us, repeated 1962: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that “China has betrayed us by attacking our soldiers while we were having continuous peace dialogues”.

The CM paid tribute to 20 soldiers who died in clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley. “The way our soldiers were attacked there, China has repeated 1962,” he told the media. “But the way our soldiers gave a befitting reply to China and sacrificed their lives, China should understand that this is India of 2020 not what it was in 1962. Indian Army can face anyone. Now, China’s misconception should be cleared.”

Three districts of Uttarakhand are along the India-China border. The situation is normal in the border areas, officials said.

