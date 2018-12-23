10 children killed as bus falls into 200-ft ravine in Gujarat

Ten children were killed and 10 others critically injured after a bus carrying 72 students fell into a 200-foot-deep ravine in a remote forest area of Dang district in south Gujarat on Saturday evening. While 60 students have been rescued and admitted to hospitals in Ahwa and Vyara, rescue operations are underway to find three missing students, district administration officials said. The police said that the children — students of classes I to X studying at a Surat coaching centre —were on their way to Mahal in the Dangs for a trip.

Advertising

Dr Suresh Pawar, Chief Medical Officer of Ahwa Civil Hospital, said, “Ten children have died in our hospital. Ten who are critically injured are now being shifted to a hospital in Surat.”

Nearly 40 students are admitted at Ahwa Civil Hospital and seven at Vyara government hospital in neighbouring Tapi district. A team of doctors from Valsad has also reached Ahwa hospital.

According to sources, the accident took place between Mahal and Badripada forest area after the driver lost control of the bus.

Advertising

After hearing screams of the children, some passersby informed forest officials and police. Hundreds of villagers were involved in the rescue operation, sources said. With no light and poor mobile connectivity, those involved in the rescue operations were seen using their cellphone flashlights to spot the injured.

“We are facing great difficulty in carrying out rescue operations as there are no lights. At present, it is difficult to say anything. The bus was carrying 70 students of a coaching class in Amroli area of Surat. A majority of the students had suffered minor to major injuries as the bus plunged into the ravine. The rescue operation is on,” Sub-Inspector of Subir police station C N Parmar said.