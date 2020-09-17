Punjab: Man booked for marrying off minor daughter; groom, 3 others for raping her

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the girl's mother.

The Ludhiana Police have booked a man for allegedly marrying off his 13-year old daughter to a 30-year old man. The minor’s husband and his nine family members have also been booked — four of them for allegedly raping the girl.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of the girl’s mother who told the police that her husband married off their minor daughter to a 30-year-old man on July 12 this year. The girl’s mother, who works as domestic help, lives separately while the minor lived with her father.

She told police that she got to know about the marriage on Tuesday when she met her daughter. She said that the minor told her that she was raped everyday by her husband, his brother, and two other relatives. The woman lodged a complaint with the police Wednesday.

An FIR against the girl’s father, groom and 10 others was registered under sections 9 and 10 of the Child Marriage (Prohibition) Act and section 376 (rape) of IPC at Daba police station.

The investigating officer said that the girl’s father has been arrested while the groom and his family are absconding. “The girl is now in her mother’s custody and we are conducting raids to arrest the groom and his family members,” the officer said.

