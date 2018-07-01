Child lifting rumour: Five killed in Maharashtra village, two attacked in Chennai

The bodies were being taken to the nearby Pimpalner hospital, police said. (Representational) The bodies were being taken to the nearby Pimpalner hospital, police said. (Representational)

Villagers in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Sunday lynched five men, suspecting them to be part of a gang of child lifters, police said. The five, along with a few others, were seen getting down from a bus in the tribal Rainpada hamlet, police said.

When one of them apparently tried to speak to a girl child, villagers, who had gathered for the weekly Sunday bazaar, pounced on them, they said. “Five were killed in the mob fury,” police said.

Following the incident, police detained fifteen persons suspected to be involved in the lynching.

According to police, there were rumours for the last few days that a gang of child lifters was active in the area.

The bodies are being taken to the nearby Pimpalner hospital, they added.

A similar incident took place in Chennai where two persons were thrashed by locals on suspicion that they were trying to abduct a child. The duo, however, was rescued and admitted to a hospital.

Both incidents come against the backdrop of a spate of similar such incidents in several parts of the country when people were either attacked or lynched on suspicion that they were child abductors.

