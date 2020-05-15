NHRC serves notices to Punjab, UP after video of migrant woman dragging tired child on suitcase surfaces

Taking note of the incident, the Commission said it amounts to violation of human rights and requires intervention by the NHRC. Taking note of the incident, the Commission said it amounts to violation of human rights and requires intervention by the NHRC.

A day after a disturbing video of a child sleeping half hung on a suitcase went viral on social media, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Friday took suo motu cognizance of the incident and issued notices to Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and the District Magistrate of Agra.

In a 1.12 minute video, the migrant woman is seen dragging the suitcase on the Agra highway on which her child is asleep. According to journalist Surender Pratap Singh, who shot the video, the group was walking from Punjab and travelling to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, a distance that’s over 800 km.

Taking note of the incident, the Commission said it amounts to the violation of human rights and requires intervention by the NHRC.

“The Commission has observed that it is aware of the unprecedented situation and that the Central and the State governments are working sincerely to address every issue coming up during the lockdown but it is strange that the pain of the child and the family could be seen and felt by many enroute, except the local authorities. Had the local authorities been vigilant, some relief could immediately be provided to the aggrieved family and others facing the similar hardships,” it said in its statement issued on Friday.

The officials, who have been served with the notice, have been asked to reply to it within four weeks with a detailed report.

Referring to another incident where a migrant woman labourer delivered a baby on road and resumed her journey from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh within two hours of the delivery, the Commission said, “..such incidents only indicate towards carelessness and inappropriate approach of the local public authorities who do not bother to come forward to see the reality at the ground.”

