Chief secys’ meet in Dharamshala begins today, PM to chair

Implementation of the National Education Policy, urban governance, and crop diversification will figure prominently in the agenda of the national conference of chief secretaries, starting Wednesday in Dharamshala, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi will attend day two and three of the meeting at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, the PMO said in a statement Tuesday.

“It will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and the State Governments,” the statement said.

Apart from chief secretaries of states and UTs, over 200 senior officials and domain experts, including those engaged with the Union government, are expected to participate in the conference, which will have sessions on economic growth in partnership with the states.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions had organised the first annual conference of chief secretaries in Delhi in 2010. Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had attended the conference, which became an annual affair subsequently. But, according to the agenda shared by the PMO, the scope of the meeting starting Wednesday is much broader.