Chief Secretary ‘assault’: Delhi court summons CM Kejriwal, Sisodia, 11 AAP leaders

A Delhi court, Tuesday, issued summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 11 other MLAs as accused in connection with the alleged assault case of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal took cognizance of the offences in the chargesheet, barring one, and summoned all accused on October 25.

The alleged assault took place on the intervening night of February 19 and 20 at Kejriwal’s residence, when Prakash was called for a meeting. A case was registered on Prakash’s complaint, who had alleged that he had been assaulted by AAP MLAs. In its 1,300-page chargesheet, police have not specified the role of each person in the alleged assault, but Kejriwal and Sisodia have been charged under the same 13 sections as the other 11.

Apart from Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, other AAP leaders mentioned in the chargesheet include Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

Following the incident, MLAs Khan and Jarwal had been arrested, but Delhi Police were denied permission for their custodial questioning. Prakash, who was examined at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital after the incident, had “swelling” behind both ears and cheekbone as well as a “bruise” on the lower lip, the medico-legal case report had said.

The Delhi cabinet described the chargesheet as “bogus” and the result of the BJP-led Centre’s “witch-hunt.” While accusing the Centre of “snatching” powers of the Delhi government and “terrorising officers”, it added, “The latest sinister conspiracy has been hatched through a handpicked bureaucrat of the BJP’s Centre to defame the CM and Deputy CM in a totally false and untenable case.”

According to the court records, chargesheet was filed under IPC sections 186 (obstructing a public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant for doing his duty), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant to discharge his duties), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506(ii) ,120B (criminal conspiracy), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express is made for its punishment), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed),149 (unlawful assembly) 34 (common intention) and 36 (effect caused partly by act and partly by omission). However, the court did not take cognizance of offence section 504.

