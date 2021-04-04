Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurates 100-bed cancer hospital in Navsari

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday inaugurated 100-bed Nirali Cancer Hospital in Navsari.

Built by L&T Group chairman Anil Naik, in the memory of his 2-year-old granddaughter who had succumbed to cancer, the hospital will offer oncology, radiology and other services such as pain management and physiotherapy.

“People earn money and make huge wealth but use it for their personal purpose … There are a very few people, who spend their hard-earned wealth for the betterment of others. I wanted to congratulate Naik who had used 75 per cent of his wealth for charity and to help others in the fields of education and medicine… People become rich but are not known as Shrimant. But those makes good use of their wealth for others are called Shrimant. Even God takes good work from such people,” Rupani said.



The operations for the hospital which will be run by Apollo CBCC Cancer Care. On the occasion, Naik said, “I believe that if each citizen gives what they can, however, little it may be – money, time or expertise — it adds up to vast pool of resources that can benefit millions across the country.”