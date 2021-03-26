Chief Minister Vijay Rupani : Assembly session won’t be cut short

March 26, 2021 4:45:35 am
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said the ongoing budget session of the Gujarat Assembly will not be cut short and continue till April 1 as per the schedule.
Qutoing the CM, an official release said there was no proposal to shorten the ongoing budget session. “There will be three-day holidays during the festivities of Holi-Dhuleti. After that when the House assembles, remaining financial and legal bills will be presented…The Assembly session will certainly continue till Apirl 1,” the release said, quoting CM Rupani.
The state government is likely to present its Bill on ‘love jihad’ during the session. In the latest round of surge in Covid19 cases in the state, nine MLAs have tested positive during the budget session.
