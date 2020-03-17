Day after RS nomination, ex-CJI Gogoi: Will reveal why I accepted after swearing-in

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination came four months after his retirement on November 17, 2019. Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination came four months after his retirement on November 17, 2019.

A day after he was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the union government, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday said he would soon reveal why he accepted the nomination to the Upper House.

“I’ll go to Delhi probably tomorrow. Let me first take the oath then I will speak in detail to the media that why I accepted this and why I am going to Rajya Sabha,” Gogoi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The former CJI’s nomination came four months after his retirement on November 17, 2019. Gogoi’s tenure as CJI was marred by allegations of sexual harassment but he was cleared of the charge by an in-house panel before he demitted office.

In a notification issued on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced his nomination to Rajya Sabha: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members,” the notification said. The vacancy was created following the retirement of K T S Tulsi.

Gogoi is the second CJI to become a member of the Upper House. Former CJI Ranganath Misra was also nominated to Rajya Sabha by the Congress and served from 1998 to 2004. Former Supreme Court judge Fathima Beevi was appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu from 1997-2001. CJI P Sathasivam was also appointed Governor of Kerala from 2014-2019. While Justice K Subba Rao contested the fourth Presidential elections, Justice Mohammad Hidayatullah became Vice President from 1979 to 1984.

