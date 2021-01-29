Chief fire officer injured in Surat textile factory blaze, no casualties

A major fire broke out at a textile factory in Surat city on Friday, in which chief fire officer was injured, officials said.

The blaze erupted on the ground floor of Labhdi Dyeing and Printing Mill on Ashwani Kumar Road around 2.30 pm and spread to first and second floors, fire officials said, adding no casualties were reported.

Surat fire brigade from Katargam and Varachha rushed to the spot with 20 fire tenders to douse the flames. Smoke billowing out of the building could be seen from far. Surat Municipal Commissioner BN Pani also reached the spot with officials.

There were over 100 people working in different departments when the incident happened. Several workers climbed to the terrace and were rescued by fire personnel.

A worker, who managed to run out of the building, told reporters that all his colleagues came out safely through stairs and trees located close to the building.

Talking to reporters, a factory representative said that all workers were safe and none suffered serious injuries.

Chief fire officer Basant Pareek slipped on hot oil on the ground floor of the building and suffered burns on his hands and legs. He was rushed to Mahavir hospital for treatment.

Deputy fire officer DH Makhijani said, “The flames were brought under control around 5 pm. Total loss in the incident is yet to be ascertained and our teams are trying to find out the cause of fire. Manager and other employees are being questioned. Our chief fire officer Basant Pareek is out of danger. No worker was injured in the incident.”

