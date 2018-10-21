Chief Election Commissioner to visit Hyderabad tomorrow to review poll preparedness

The Election Commission (EC) had on October 6 announced the election schedule for five states, including Telangana, which will go to the polls on December 7. (File) The Election Commission (EC) had on October 6 announced the election schedule for five states, including Telangana, which will go to the polls on December 7. (File)

Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat and Election Commissioners Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa will be arriving here on Monday to review poll preparedness, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar

said.

“The Chief Election Commissioner and two ECs are coming to Hyderabad tomorrow. It is a visit of the Commission. They would review the preparedness for the polls. If there is anything that their attention is drawn then they will look into that also,” Kumar told PTI Sunday.

This is the first visit of the EC after the election schedule for the state was announced, to review the poll preparedness of the state.

The top EC officials would meet various political parties, besides senior officials of the state government and the police department, an official release had earlier said.

The team would meet the Director General of the Income Tax Department and other senior officials before leaving for the national capital on October 24.

The assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but the Assembly was dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation of the state cabinet.

