Gyanesh Kumar’s security beefed up as INDIA bloc steps up SIR protest

The Delhi Police has increased security deployment outside Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s residence following fresh threat inputs, officials said. Kumar already enjoys a Z-plus security cover. However, in view of the latest intelligence inputs and ongoing protests in New Delhi, additional police personnel have been deployed outside his residence, a senior police officer said.

“Local district police have also been asked to increase the deployment of personnel. As protests are already underway in the New Delhi district, all security agencies have been directed to coordinate closely to prevent any untoward incident,” the officer said.

Z-plus is the second-highest security category in the country after the Special Protection Group cover for the Prime Minister and immediate family members. In the Z-plus category, around 50 personnel work in shifts with enhanced arrangements for the protectee’s residence and cavalcade.