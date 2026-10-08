Gyanesh Kumar’s security beefed up as INDIA bloc steps up SIR protest

Gyanesh Kumar already enjoys a Z-plus security cover. Now. more police personnel have been deployed outside his home.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
2 min readNew DelhiOct 8, 2026 11:01 AM IST
Gyanesh KumarThe Opposition is demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation as Chief Election Commissioner
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The Delhi Police has increased security deployment outside Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s residence following fresh threat inputs, officials said. Kumar already enjoys a Z-plus security cover. However, in view of the latest intelligence inputs and ongoing protests in New Delhi, additional police personnel have been deployed outside his residence, a senior police officer said.

“Local district police have also been asked to increase the deployment of personnel. As protests are already underway in the New Delhi district, all security agencies have been directed to coordinate closely to prevent any untoward incident,” the officer said.

Z-plus is the second-highest security category in the country after the Special Protection Group cover for the Prime Minister and immediate family members. In the Z-plus category, around 50 personnel work in shifts with enhanced arrangements for the protectee’s residence and cavalcade.

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The enhanced security arrangements come amid protests by INDIA bloc leaders, led by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Opposition has demanded Kumar’s resignation.

Meanwhile, in one of the largest deployments of central forces for law and order duties in the national capital during a protest, the Ministry of Home Affairs has made 221 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces – around 23,000 personnel – available to Delhi Police from October 8 to 12.

For the deployment, CRPF companies are being brought in from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.
The additional forces will help Delhi Police manage the protests, secure key government buildings, and maintain law and order in central Delhi.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

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