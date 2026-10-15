As Congress targets Gyanesh Kumar, Kerala government disclosure puts closed probes in focus

3 min readThiruvananthapuramOct 15, 2026 05:30 AM IST
The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had closed investigations into allegations of irregularities in road projects dating back to 2006, when Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was the state’s Public Works Secretary, after the allegations could not be substantiated, the state government told the Assembly on Tuesday.
The disclosure by Home Minister and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala comes amid the Congress’s campaign in Delhi seeking Kumar’s removal. Earlier this month, Chennithala ordered renewed scrutiny of the two-decade-old case, alleging that the VACB investigation had been abandoned midway.
Replying to a submission by IUML legislator A K M Ashraf on the 2006 probe, Chennithala said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had ordered a vigilance inquiry into various aspects of the World Bank-aided Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP). The VACB investigated eight allegations, including claims that PWD officials had sought Rs 2 crore in bribes from contractors to clear bills for completed works.
“As the allegations could not be ascertained, the VACB had reported to the government with the recommendation that further action was not required,” Chennithala said.
He said Kumar had also figured in a vigilance probe into 76 works allegedly awarded without a tender process between 2003 and 2006. The VACB had initiated inquiries into the works, including one involving allegations against Kumar.
“As anomalies could not be substantiated, VACB had stopped all proceedings and reported to the government that no further action was required,” Chennithala said.
He added that in 2012, the agency had reported eight cases to the court as “mistake of fact”, a report the court accepted.
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On the fresh complaint, Chennithala said Congress leader Malayankeezhu Venugopal had alleged that Kumar’s name figured in the suicide note of Lee See Been, a Malaysian engineer who managed a KSTP project undertaken by PATI-BEL, an India-Malaysia joint venture. Lee died in Kuala Lumpur amid allegations that PWD officials had withheld bills while seeking bribes.
“Venugopal had given a letter stating so. I have forwarded the complaint to the VACB director for further action. They are examining the issue,” Chennithala said.
PATI-BEL undertook several components of the KSTP, mainly along MC Road in Keralam, in 2002, when the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was in power. In October 2006, the company informed the then CPI(M)-led government that it could not complete the work within the original deadline, citing delays in land acquisition. Payments were reportedly put on hold.
As chief project manager, Lee was reportedly under pressure from subcontractors and construction material vendors seeking their dues. With the project delayed, the Congress-led Opposition also stepped up pressure on the CPI(M) government.
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Lee, who had by then returned to Malaysia, died by suicide in Kuala Lumpur on November 11, 2006. Amid the controversy, Kumar was removed as PWD secretary in December that year, and the government ordered a vigilance probe into the allegations.