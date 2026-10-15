As Congress targets Gyanesh Kumar, Kerala government disclosure puts closed probes in focus

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had closed investigations into allegations of irregularities in road projects dating back to 2006, when Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was the state’s Public Works Secretary, after the allegations could not be substantiated, the state government told the Assembly on Tuesday.

The disclosure by Home Minister and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala comes amid the Congress’s campaign in Delhi seeking Kumar’s removal. Earlier this month, Chennithala ordered renewed scrutiny of the two-decade-old case, alleging that the VACB investigation had been abandoned midway.

Replying to a submission by IUML legislator A K M Ashraf on the 2006 probe, Chennithala said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had ordered a vigilance inquiry into various aspects of the World Bank-aided Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP). The VACB investigated eight allegations, including claims that PWD officials had sought Rs 2 crore in bribes from contractors to clear bills for completed works.