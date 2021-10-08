‘Will return to academia’: K V Subramanian steps down as Chief Economic Adviser

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian Friday said that he has decided to return to academia after completion of his three-year term in the finance ministry.

Announcing his decision to step down from the post, he tweeted: “I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure. Serving the nation has been an absolute privilege and I have wonderful support and encouragement.”

In a statement shared on the micro-blogging site, he spoke of this privilege and his efforts to live up to that. “Each day that I’ve walked into North Block, I have reminded myself of this privilege while endeavouring my best to do justice to the responsibility that comes with the privilege. Being provided the opportunity to contribute during a period of tremendous uncertainty and epochal change has been the lucky icing on the cake.”

It was in December 2018 that the Centre had appointed Subramanian, an ISB Hyderabad professor, as the CEA. He had succeeded Arvind Subramanian.

Subramanian also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their constant support. Hailing PM Modi, he said, “In close to three decades of my professional life, I am yet to encounter a more inspiring leader than Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji. His intuitive understanding of economic policy combines with an unmistakeable determination to use the same to elevate the lives of common citizen.”

Calling Sitharaman a “scholar at heart”, he said the Finance Minister ensured that the economic surveys are carried out in free spirit. “Her feedback has been as committed as her support,” he wrote.

Acknowledging that a person (himself) who was “the first in his entire clan to step into the hallowed portals of a university” got the honour to serve the nation, Subramanian said: “India is witnessing dramatic change.” “To be at the helm during such a time of spectacular change is an incredible honour that in will cherish forever,” he added.