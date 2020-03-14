The government should not intervene till necessary in the economy: Subramanian

Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India, in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, and P Vaidyanathan Iyer, Executive Editor – National Affairs, The Indian Express. Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India, in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, and P Vaidyanathan Iyer, Executive Editor – National Affairs, The Indian Express.

On deceleration in growth rates

If you look at the deceleration in growth rates, a good part of that stems from the financial sector. It is important to understand where we are. So if one looks at corporate credit, we plotted it from 2006 onwards, it peaked in 2013 and then there is a decline. There is a boom and bust. Across the world, we have seen that supply-led credit booms eventually become busts, which is what we had. The global financial crisis affected investment as well and that has affected GDP growth, with a lag. If you look at any macro variable, the impact on another macro variable happens with a significant lag. In the Economic Survey, we show that the highest correlation is with lag with four years. Post 2013, the decline in credit and then investment has had an impact on growth since 2017.

On the times we are in

I would call it part of business cycles in an economy. If you look at business cycles since 1991, on an average the phase of acceleration has been 12 and a half quarters, and the phase of deceleration has been 9 and a half quarters. There is actual data and empirical work that shows it. If you look at the recent cycle, we accelerated for 13 quarters which is almost the same as the average of 12 and a half, and we have decelerated for 13 quarters, which is more than 9 and a half quarter average. That is why actually relating it to the financial sector is very critical because research across the world shows that if you have a slowdown or a recession, you take any episode in a country when that slowdown or recession originated from the financial sector, it is far more prolonged than average. And that explains why we have a slowdown for 13 quarters. It is part of the business cycle phenomenon, which tells me that we are quite likely hitting the bottom, and while it will be actually good to hit 7 per cent very quickly, it will happen over time.

On the period between 1991 and 2011

You were referring to the Economic Survey, there is a particular chart we show there of the Sensex hitting different milestones. Sensex is one measure of the economy. I would want to respond to the question using this particular index. It was created in 1986, the first 5,000 took about 180 months. I remember very well because this was just before I went for my PhD. I used to work for a financial institution and when we reached 5,000, all of us from the treasury had those bells and we rang them. Since then, the next milestone from 5,000 to 10,000 took about 80 months. Then, till about 2007, there was an accelerated phase where every milestone was reached much faster and that was the period till 2004. Then from 2007 to 2014, it took another 80 months for the next milestone to be reached, which is basically the slowdown phase. Then there’s a third phase of revival where the milestones have been hit faster but with one exception, which is recent. The last milestone of 35,000-40,000 has taken a little longer. And why do I bring this up? What is happening in the real economy is reflected in this as well. The best phase in terms of reforms was up till about 2004. 2004-2014 was a period where we actually did not undertake many structural reforms. In the chapter on pro-business versus pro-crony, if you look at the Transparency International ranking, the perception of corruption had reached its peak in 2011. If you also look at the returns that “connected” companies generated vis-a-vis the BSE Sensex that was far higher till 2011 and after that, they have been losing a lot of value.

On protectionist measures

It’s important to understand the nuance here. There is a distinction between duties on finished goods and duties on raw materials and intermediaries. When duties on intermediates and raw materials are increased, it increases the cost of production and makes domestic firms less competitive. But finished goods are a different matter.

On the government’s slow response to slowdown

Even before budget, between July 2019 and February 1 this year, a bunch of measures were announced. In this delicate balance between fiscal prudence and providing a stimulus, the Survey had said lean on growth, but not put all the weight on growth. Why? Because if you go back and look at 2010-11 and the taper tantrum that followed in 2013, the fiscal deficit increased to 6.7 per cent of GDP. One of the key aspects is macroeconomic stability, which has to be non-negotiable. The budget has remained within the constraints set by the FRBM Act. It has taken that 50 basis points space that was provided by the FRBM Act of this year and the next year. Take the Rs 22,000 crore that was given to NIIF and IIFCL, these are capital infusions into infrastructure companies which typically lever at one is to ten, that translates into Rs 2.2 lakh crore, which is one per cent of the GDP. This is also a stimulus. Apart from that, there were set of measures that were announced, the 16-point agenda, for the rural areas. Why? Because if one looks at the pattern of inflation, look at urban versus rural inflation, the rural inflation actually has been stagnant. So, the prognosis was that investing in the rural sector, the bang for the buck for the stimulus will be much greater. Also, if you look at the tax rate cut, it’s for people who earn less than Rs 15 lakh. Why? Because of the marginal propensity to consume. When you put all this together, what the budget has actually accomplished is providing the necessary fiscal stimulus without basically throwing caution to the winds on fiscal prudence.

On trust deficit

In the financial sector, there is an overhang from some of the excesses that happened. For instance, in the Economic Survey we have shown that if one looked at the financial statements of the large borrowers, even if you go as early as 2012, the financial statements of these large defaulters were far inferior quality than the average firm. When you contrast a willful defaulter with let’s say a distress defaulter, an important distinction is about the lack of willingness to pay versus the distress defaulter’s lack of ability to pay. What stands out in the data this first time is that the disclosure of related-party transaction is far lower for willful defaulters. The skin in the game of the promoter as proxies by the extent of pledging of shares is much higher, so skin in the game is lower. The use of loans given by banks, inter-party loans, is actually much higher. These are the aspects that actually speak to the trust element.

On disinvestment and privatisation

In recent times, the big change is the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum, which signals an important change in the stance of policy making, that being that the private sector on average is far more efficient than the public sector and that is something economists like me have always been saying. So rather than, either not doing any privatisation at all, taking a vacation or privatising just for meeting fiscal deficit targets, I think when privatisation is being done to cede space to the private sector and thereby enhance efficiency in the economy, I think that is a sign that some important economic principles that people like us adhere to are actually being heard and implemented as well. There is one more progressive theme that has been very well received, which is that government should not intervene till necessary in the economy. But globally we are seeing a trend of protectionism, of welfare kind of attitude. Back in India, states are competing to see who can be more welfare oriented; progressively, budgets are welfare oriented.

On ancient wisdom and economics

If you read Tirukurral or Arthashastra, you will find that the departure into socialism was actually the exception. Ancient wisdom has always emphasised wealth and wealth creation, rather than thinking about it as a necessary evil. For instance, many of us would have heard about the saying Dharm, Arth, Kaam, Moksha, the four noble human pursuits. Arth is actually about material wealth and that’s what the Tirukkural, which is written in one of the oldest languages known to mankind, says, which is basically wealth is like that lamp that goes to distant lands and at its master’s command dispels the darkness — the darkness of poverty. In fact, Tirukkural also talks about how there is no better tool than to destroy the pride of your enemy by becoming wealthy. So ethical wealth creation being regarded as a noble pursuit and the combination of the invisible hand of the markets and the hand of trust is something that has been there. The reason I point this out is something that is consistent with wisdom that we have had for a long time, which by the way is important. That’s what led to the dominance of the Indian economy.

On whether he would like to write a textbook

Not much… but the serious point is that every nation has its myths, and its mythologies are often reflected and some of them come out of their school textbooks… Then there are certain parts of the world like India or Israel-Palestine, where history is so politicised that textbooks get rewritten depending on who’s in government.

On their priority for next two years

The first set of measures, we should look at all those laws that are anachronistic because they were implemented at a time when the economy was very different. What we need to recognise is that when the government intervenes, the trade-off is between market failure and state failure. Many times, when laws have outlived their existence, state failure can actually be greater than market failure.

For instance, what we have shown is the raids which are conducted as part of the Essential Commodities Act have no co-relation with changes in prices. So, we have an infrastructure that basically implements an Act that seems to have no effect on consumer welfare or overall welfare.

The second, a lot more steps on ease of doing business. We have certainly made significant strides, so we have moved from being 142 in 2014, in terms of the ease of doing business rankings to 63, but we have to make further progress.

The third, which is very critical for me is the financial sector and within that, while in policy making discussions we often mention that we need to develop bond markets. Undeniably, we need to do that. But, if we look at the banking sector, it is really sub-scale. I am going to give you some facts pointed out in the Economic Survey. So, if you, for instance, go and look at the last 50-70 years, take any of the top five economies, they have all been supported by proportionate banking sectors. Even if we look in terms of credit penetration, which is measured by the private credit to GDP, there also we are a significant outlier on the negative side. The private credit to GDP should be about 80 per cent greater than what it is.

Voice

Subhadip Dutta Choudhury

Vice Chairman-Managing Director, Hawkins Cookers Limited

You talk about the invisible hand of the market, I think in India the biggest invisible hand is of the inspector. It doesn’t show up in the GDP, but the inspector controls the production.

For me, basically the invisible hands of the market means that many of these visible or invisible hands of the state are slowly withdrawing. The invisible hand of the market subsumes removing visible or invisible hands or inspectors or otherwise or the licences. That’s what we have advocated in the Economic Survey, that we really need to remove these obstacles to the economic activity and thereby see a thousand flowers bloom.

Pradip Shah

Founder, CRISIL

Look at the budget. They have put tax collection at source, tax deduction at source, whether it is for e-commerce transactions or sales of more than 50 lakh, it is humongous bureaucratic work on businesses.

What we need is this distinction between law making for the deviant versus law making for the average. The best way to go about is to keep the regulation as simple as possible for the average and use supervision to take care of the deviant. Same is with law making as well, make the law for the average and use law enforcement to take care of the deviant… There is scope of improvement there.

Ajit Gulabchand

Chairman and managing director, Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd

I am from the infrastructure sector and government does not pay, sometimes for 10 years. If you don’t pay, how do you pay back the banks? You said that this is cyclical. Does that mean stand and stare?

I think economists never say that it is a business cycle phenomenon, that you actually stand and stare. What economists say is recognise it for what it is and provide the counter cyclical stimulus, don’t panic. It is important to recognise that in Economic Surveys, especially this year’s, when they make a leap of faith, the implementation of that faith will happen overtime. Young people are impatient, I am impatient, but at the same time, one needs to temper that with wisdom, especially when one is entrusted with responsibility like this, to keep at it and saying that incrementally this will happen.

Jaspal Bindra

Chairman, Centrum Group

How do you see the high savings rate and the higher consumption rate play out in a system where there is no social security?

When you invest, you actually consume less. For instance, when you look at China, as its per capita GDP kept decreasing, it kept investing more, and consuming less, because it was actually exporting far more. If domestically, you are consuming less goods that you are producing, you need the foreign market. Increase in wages and exports increases savings in economy as well. Savings are also driven significantly by the demographics of the population. At the micro level, savings earlier were not as much. But now, with emphasis on pension schemes, there is a move to provide greater social security.

Hemendra Kothari

Chairman, DSP BlackRock

There is nothing for the long-term investors or for dividend distribution tax, which is at 43 per cent. You are right about capital markets because we have to raise the equity, locally and internationally.

About Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG), one of the concerns was that sometimes the government is also accused of too much of flip-flop. The LTCG was introduced just a couple of years back, so removing it would also be a flip-flop. The classical method of Dividend Distribution Tax is what we have now and this prevails across a lot of countries, which means taxing it at the level of the investor. The earlier method of taxing was at the level of the entity and that’s not how other countries do it.

