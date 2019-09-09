Chidambaram’s message from Tihar: I have no answer to why I was arrested

Senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram, who is in Tihar Jail in the INX Media case, Monday said he has no answer to why only he was arrested and not not officers who recommended granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

On Chidambaram’s behalf, his family put out a tweet from his official handle saying: “People have asked me ‘If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature? I have no answer.”

He added: “No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested.”

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 on charges of corruption. He was remanded in judicial custody till September 19 by a Delhi special court.

Earlier, the Supreme court had dismissed Chidambaram’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court order that denied him anticipatory bail in a separate money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media matter. The bench said grant of relief at this stage “will hamper the investigation”.