scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Long live anonymous democracy: Chidambaram’s dig at electoral bond donations to BJP

"Over Rs 12,000 crore worth electoral bonds sold so far. The bulk of the amount has been purchased by corporates and donated to the BJP anonymously," Chidambaram alleged in a series of tweets on Monday night.

P chidambaram, congress news, indian expressSenior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File)
Listen to this article
Long live anonymous democracy: Chidambaram’s dig at electoral bond donations to BJP
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has alleged that the bulk of the more than Rs 12,000 crore worth electoral bonds sold so far have been donated to the BJP anonymously by corporates, asserting that corporate donation is a way of thanking the government for numerous “favours”.

The former Union finance minister also wondered why corporates are so eager to donate through the “non-transparent electoral bonds mechanism”.

“Over Rs 12,000 crore worth electoral bonds sold so far. The bulk of the amount has been purchased by corporates and donated to the BJP anonymously,” Chidambaram alleged in a series of tweets on Monday night.

Corporates do not donate through electoral bonds because they love democracy, he said.

“Corporate donation is the way to express their thanks to the government for the numerous favours they had got in the past years,” the Congress leader alleged.

Also Read
Neiphiu Rio, Conrad Sangma take oath as Nagaland, Meghalaya CMs in presen...
Court martial in Amshipora fake encounter killing of 3: Life term for Arm...
HUL Hallmark Unique Identification, gold jewellery sale, gold, gold buying, HUID, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
No sale of gold jewellery without HUID from April 1
BJP likes to believe it will be in power 'eternally', but that's not the ...

“It is a neat arrangement. Favours are done quietly. Rewards are received secretly. Long live our anonymous democracy,” he said.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 09:38 IST
Next Story

‘Vulgar language’ open to children, needs to be taken seriously: Delhi HC comes down on TVF web show ‘College Romance’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close