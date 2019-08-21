Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail rejected: CBI’s action is political vendetta, says Congress

The Congress on Tuesday came out in support of P Chidambaram, hours after CBI officials went to the senior party leader’s residence following the Delhi High Court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail application in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering linked to INX Media.

The party also played down the court’s observation that it was a “classic case of money laundering” and that facts reveal that Chidambaram “is the kingpin”, and has accused the government of indulging in a political vendetta.

“Words like kingpin and lynchpin are mere adjectives by way of allegations and not findings or conclusions of trial nor a conviction… This is merely being misused by uninformed people as if they are conclusions,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told The Indian Express.

The Congress also hit out at the government after the CBI team reached Chidambaram’s residence.

“…Chidambaram is an eminent person and a law-abiding citizen. What we have been witnessing in the last few years is a selective targeting and politics of vendetta, mainly against the leaders of the opposition,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

Sharma said the manner in which “police personnel, CBI teams have all descended at his residence raises fundamental questions. When the Chief Justice has said that it (the case) will be heard tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, applications are there… they should wait for final order. It is only a cancellation of bail, it is not a case of conviction. It is not a heinous crime… it is an alleged economic offence”.

Singhvi said it is unfortunate that “so much hullabaloo and sensationalism is happening.”

“Chidambaram was on bail for 15 months. Today’s decision came after reserving orders for 7 months. He is certainly not a flight risk deserving arrest between today and tomorrow. He is certainly not tampering with evidence because all the evidence relates to offense of 2007-08 and is either documentary or all statements have been recorded…,” Singhvi said.

He said it is “sad to see certain sections of the media painting him as absconder which he is not or as a proclaimed which he is not”.