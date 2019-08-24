The Supreme Court will Monday hear former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s order which denied him anticipatory bail in the alleged INX Media money-laundering and corruption case. The top court is also likely to hear a fresh plea in which Chidambaram has challenged the arrest warrant issued against him and the special CBI court’s order remanding him to CBI custody till Monday.
On Friday, the apex court had granted the senior Congress leader protection from arrest till today in a case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). During this hearing, the ED is likely to tell the court that the Financial Intelligence Unit has “given specific inputs” that the former finance minister and his co-conspirators “had accounts/valuable properties in Argentina, Austria, British Virgin Island, France, Greece, Malaysia, Monaco, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Spain and Sri Lanka”, it is learnt.
Chidambaram’s lawyer Arshdeep Khuranna said his client does not own any property or any bank account abroad. “All his assets are duly reflected in all statutory filings. We are instructed to file a detailed rejoinder in the event the affidavit is filed,” Khuranna said.
Case of money laundering of monumental magnitude: SG Tushar Mehta
Appearing for ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said that lot of "hue and cry" and "political vendetta" is alleged by the petitioner (Chidambaram) and his party colleagues but "I am saying with a great sense of responsibility that this is a case of money laundering of a monumental magnitude". "CBI has recorded statement of Indrani Mukherjea, which will be tested in the trial, that she and her husband Peter had gone to Chidambaram for FIPB approval and he (Chidambaram) had asked them to take care of his son," Mehta had argued.
Violation of fundamental right, says Chidambaram
The former Union minister has contended that it is violation of his fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution, that his petition challenging the high court order was not heard by the apex court on July 20 and 21 and he was arrested on the August 21 night.
On Friday, the apex court had granted protection from arrest till Monday to Chidambaram in the money-laundering case lodged by the ED. The court also sought replies from the law enforcement agency on Chidambaram's plea and directed that all the three matters should be listed on Monday.
The top court is also likely to hear a fresh plea in which Chidambaram has challenged the arrest warrant issued against him and the special CBI court’s order remanding him to CBI custody till Monday.
