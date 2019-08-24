The Supreme Court will Monday hear former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s order which denied him anticipatory bail in the alleged INX Media money-laundering and corruption case. The top court is also likely to hear a fresh plea in which Chidambaram has challenged the arrest warrant issued against him and the special CBI court’s order remanding him to CBI custody till Monday.

On Friday, the apex court had granted the senior Congress leader protection from arrest till today in a case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). During this hearing, the ED is likely to tell the court that the Financial Intelligence Unit has “given specific inputs” that the former finance minister and his co-conspirators “had accounts/valuable properties in Argentina, Austria, British Virgin Island, France, Greece, Malaysia, Monaco, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Spain and Sri Lanka”, it is learnt.

Chidambaram’s lawyer Arshdeep Khuranna said his client does not own any property or any bank account abroad. “All his assets are duly reflected in all statutory filings. We are instructed to file a detailed rejoinder in the event the affidavit is filed,” Khuranna said.