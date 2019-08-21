Top news today evening: SC likely to hear Chidambaram’s plea Friday, Parle may cut 10,000 jobs, and more

A day after the Delhi High Court rejected the anticipatory bail petition of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said senior Congress leader’s plea challenging the HC order will be put before the Chief Justice of India to consider for urgent listing. Justice N V Ramana told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, that the case will be put before CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Advertising

Leading biscuit maker Parle Products Pvt Ltd might lay off up to 10,000 workers as slowing economic growth and falling demand in the rural heartland could cause production cuts, a company executive said Wednesday. Mayank Shah, catergory head of Parle, told Reuters that the demand for popular Parle-G had been worsening since the government rolled out GST in 2017, which imposed a higher levy on biscuits costing as low as 5 rupees, or 7 cents a pack.

Clearing its stance on Jammu and Kashmir, Bangladesh Wednesday said the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution — which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status — was India’s “internal matter”. “Bangladesh maintains that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Government is an internal issue of India,” a statement issued by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Babulal Gaur passed away Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. He was 89. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the political community condoling the death of the veteran leader.

Advertising

In the aftermath of heavy rains in the northern states, the death toll reached 42 due to landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and floods in Punjab and Haryana. The Yamuna river which has been flowing above the danger mark in the national capital threatened to swell further as Haryana released water from a barrage on Tuesday. Thousands of people living on the Yamuna floodplains in North Delhi, including Laxmi Nagar, Kashmere Gate and ITO, are seeking refuge at higher places.

The CBI has registered a fresh case against NDTV Ltd, its promoters Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, former CEO Vikramaditya Chandra, and a few income tax officials on charges of money laundering under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Meanwhile, NDTV released a statement in reply to the FIR, saying that this is an “attempt to silence free and fair reportage through malicious and fabricated charges”.

On Tuesday, Pakistan decided to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the recent revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by India. The move is another attempt by Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir issue. But can it get the ICJ to undo India’s decision to revoke J&K’s special status?