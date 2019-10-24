Chidambaram moves for bail in INX Media case

A day after former Union minister P Chidambaram was granted bail in the INX Media corruption case, he moved the Delhi high Court on Wednesday for bail in the money laundering case, saying he was “innocent and has been wrongly implicated”.

The bail application, listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, said that while in judicial custody, he has already “suffered two bouts of illness and was put on antibiotics for five and seven days respectively.”

“With the onset of cold weather and the incident of dengue etc, his health is likely to become more vulnerable,” the bail petition filed through Chidambaram’s counsel Arshdeep Singh, said.

Referring to the apex court’s bail order which said a mere averment that the petitioner allegedly approached witnesses, without any basis, cannot be a reason to deny regular bail, his bail plea before the high court said the “instant criminal proceedings are mala fide and borne out of political vendetta, and that the investigating agency is acting at the behest of the Central government, which wants to malign his untainted and unimpeachable reputation”.

Naming Chidambaram, his son Karti and 12 others, including former bureaucrats of the Ministry of Finance, in a chargesheet on alleged corruption, the CBI had said that Chidambaram, as then finance minister, had “demanded illegal gratification. in the form of overseas payoffs for himself” and guarantees for “the business interest of his son” in exchange for FIPB approval of INX Media’s FDI proposals.

Denying the CBI charges, Chidambaram’s bail application stated that other accused, including his son, in the corruption and the money laundering cases are out on bail. The application claimed that he “has made no attempt to suborn witnesses, tamper with documentary evidence or in any other manner pollute or obstruct the judicial process”. It further contends that since all the evidence in the case is documentary and is in the custody of investigating agencies, he cannot tamper with it.

The CBI had arrested 74-year-old Chidambaram on August 21. The next day, he was remanded in CBI custody and on September 5, he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail, which was extended from time to time. On October 16, he was formally arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and remanded to police custody till October 24.