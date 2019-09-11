Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court for bail in INX Media case

Former union minister P Chidambaram Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court for bail in the INX Media case. His counsel also challenged the trial court order remanding him to 14 days judicial custody in the case till September 19. The 73-year-old Congress leader was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the alleged corruption case.

Earlier today, Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar jail, expressed concern over the state of economy and questioned the government on its plan to bring country out of this “decline and gloom”.

“I am deeply concerned about the economy. The poor are the worst affected. Lower, fewer jobs, less trade and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom,” his family tweeted from his official handle on his behalf.

The former finance minister also lauded the capacity of the poor people to distinguish between justice and injustice.

“I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: Thank you all for your support. I must say I am amazed by the capacity of the poor (who I have had the chance to meet and interact with over the last few days) to distinguish between justice and injustice,” he tweeted.

On Monday, Chidambaram asked his family to post a message from him on Twitter. He urged authorities not to arrest officers who were involved in giving clearances to INX Media when he was finance minister, saying none of them done anything wrong.