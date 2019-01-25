UP is victim of ‘muscular govt’: Chidambaram on encounter deaths

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Friday targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on killings of criminals in encounters and claimed that after Kashmir, UP is a victim of muscular government.

The former finance minister’s remarks came after The Indian Express reported on the first 16 months of UP government. The report says that over 3,000 encounters took place during this period and at least 78 criminals were gunned down.

“In 16 months 78 persons were killed in encounters by the Uttar Pradesh police. Is this the rule of law under the Constitution of India?” Chidambaram tweeted. “It is the rule of law under the ‘muscular’ model of governance offered by the BJP. After Jammu & Kashmir, it is UP that is the victim of muscular government.”

The figure of encounters, the killing of criminals, and arrests has made it to a list of government achievements to be publicised on Republic Day in the state. UP Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey has sent the communication to all districts magistrates ahead of Republic Day with a list of the achievements of the government.

Yogi Adityanath took charge as chief minister on March 19, 2017. An official in the DGP office told The Indian Express that the data in question was recorded between March 2017 and July 2018.

The Opposition has been critical of the BJP-led UP government for giving a free hand to the police, accusing the latter of making unfair use of the state machinery.