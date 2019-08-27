Chidambaram INX media case: ED cannot place documents randomly in court, says defence counsel

Chidambaram INX media case: ED cannot place documents randomly in court, says defence counselhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/chidambaram-inx-media-case-live-updates-bail-enforcement-directorate-cbi-5941058/
Chidamabram INX Media case LIVE UPDATES: A day after the Supreme Court extended to him protection from arrest in the INX Media case probed by the Enforcement Directorate, hearing in the case resumed Tuesday with Chidambaram’s counsel filing a rejoinder to the ED affidavit which lists countries where he and “his co-conspirators” allegedly had bank accounts and properties.
Appearing for the former finance minister, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the ED cannot place documents in the court randomly and “behind the back” for seeking custody of the accused.
He also sought transcripts of the interrogation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on three dates in the INX Media money laundering case.
The hearing is underway before an apex court bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.
On Tuesday, the apex court refused to entertain his petition challenging Delhi High Court’s dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea in the corruption case lodged by the CBI..
The bench said since Chidambaram had been arrested and was already in the CBI custody, his appeal in the case had become infructuous. However, the bench said Chidambaram was at liberty to seek a remedy in accordance with the law.
The same day a Delhi special court Monday remanded Chidamabaram for an additional four days till August 30 in the INX Media case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar said the CBI demand that Chidambaram has to be further interrogated in its custody was “justified”.
