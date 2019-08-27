Chidambaram INX media case: ED cannot place documents randomly in court, says defence counsel

Chidamabram INX Media case LIVE UPDATES: A day after the Supreme Court extended to him protection from arrest in the INX Media case probed by the Enforcement Directorate, hearing in the case resumed Tuesday with Chidambaram’s counsel filing a rejoinder to the ED affidavit which lists countries where he and “his co-conspirators” allegedly had bank accounts and properties.

Appearing for the former finance minister, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the ED cannot place documents in the court randomly and “behind the back” for seeking custody of the accused.

He also sought transcripts of the interrogation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on three dates in the INX Media money laundering case.

The hearing is underway before an apex court bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.