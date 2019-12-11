Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha: Citizenship Bill ‘insidious’, will be struck down in court

Congress leader P Chidambaram opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah listening. (Source: Rajya Sabha screengrab) Congress leader P Chidambaram opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah listening. (Source: Rajya Sabha screengrab)

Calling the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill ‘insidious’, veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the central government was ramming through the contentious Bill to “advance its Hindutva agenda”.

“Indian Citizenship has been based on birth and descent as per the Constitution. This (CAB) Bill is introducing an arbitrary concept of citizenship through an executive fiat,” Chidambaram told the Upper House.

The former home minister also pointed out that the Bill violates Article 14 of the Constitution on three grounds—unequal treatment, illegal classification and arbitrariness writ large. Stating that the Bill will ultimately be questioned in the court, Chidambaram said, “It is very clear that the Bill is unconstitutional and will be struck down.”

Chidambaram further dared the government to invite the Attorney General to this House to answer the questions. He also asked who gave the legal opinion for the Bill. “The Law Ministry? Home Ministry? or Attorney General?”, he asked, while seeking the reports to be placed in Parliament

He also asked why only religious persecution is covered and not the persecution on the grounds of politics and linguistic reasons.

“What is the reason for excluding Sri Lankan Hindus and Bhutanese Christians,” he asked, adding that “the exclusionary-inclusionary hyphenation” is beyond common sense.

The Bill, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha with a 311-80 margin at 12.02 am Tuesday, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014.

Tabling the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Bill will not affect the Muslims already residing in the country.

“Misinformation has been spread that this bill is against Muslims of India. They are Indian citizens and will always remain, there is no discrimination against the Muslims residing in India,” said Shah, adding that it is not possible to give citizenship to Muslims fled from Muslim dominated countries.

