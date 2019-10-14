INX Media case: Court order on ED’s plea to arrest Chidambaram tomorrow

A Delhi court has reserved order on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to arrest former finance minister P Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case. The former union minister was produced before the CBI court on Monday where the ED sought his custodial interrogation in connection with the case.

Chidambaram, who is in judicial custody till October 17 in the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI, was produced before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, reports PTI.

The ED had on Friday moved a plea seeking production warrant of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

The probe agency said in its plea that it requires custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the money laundering case related to INX Media.

On the ED’s application, special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had issued a production warrant against Chidambaram and directed the Tihar jail authorities to produce him before it on October 14 at 3 pm.

Probing corruption charges in the INX Media case, the CBI had arrested Chidambaram on August 21. The next day, he was remanded in CBI custody. Later, on September 5, he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail, which was extended from time to time and is set to expire on October 17.

The ED has sought Chidambaram’s custody on the ground that he is required to seek information about some overseas shell companies and 17 bank accounts.