Dissent in India’s DNA: Chidambaram

Speaking on the Union Budget, Chidambaram said it was like a movie that flops on the first day. “It disappeared from the headlines in two days,” he said. Speaking on the Union Budget, Chidambaram said it was like a movie that flops on the first day. “It disappeared from the headlines in two days,” he said.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said protest, dissent and civil disobedience is in India’s DNA and was given to it by Mahatma Gandhi.

The Congress leader was delivering a lecture at the Tilak Smarak Mandir on ‘CAA, NPR, NRC and Union Budget’ organised by the Joint Action Committee Against CAA-NRC (Pune).

Chidambaram also accused the BJP of misleading the country by saying that those opposing the CAA were opposing the emigration of persecuted Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan and Bangladesh. He said the protesters and the Congress is not against those who have been included, but in support of those excluded.

“Yesterday, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi said street protests were leading to anarchy in the country. He should been around when Mahatma Gandhi was alive and he should have given this advice to him. To protest, dissent and to do civil disobedience is in India’s DNA and was given to the country by Mahatma Gandhi… It’s true that CAA has been passed by Parliament but even Rowlatt Act was an Act of the law. It was opposed because it was unjust…” said Chidambaram.

Speaking on the Union Budget, Chidambaram said it was like a movie that flops on the first day. “It disappeared from the headlines in two days,” he said.

“Our economy is demand-constrained and investment-starved. For the demand to pick up, the easiest way would have been to put money in the hands of poor people. It’s well-known that as they have low propensity to save, they spend most of the additional money that comes to them…” said Chidambaram.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.