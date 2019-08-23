INX media case LIVE UPDATES: Chidambaram’s plea to be taken up in Supreme Court today
P Chidambaram arrested, INX Media Case LIVE UPDATES: A Delhi special court on Thursday remanded the senior Congress leader in CBI custody till August 26 after his arrest on Wednesday night.
P Chidambaram arrested LIVE Updates: A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna will hear former finance minister P Chidambaram’s petition today challenging the Delhi High Court order that denied him anticipatory bail. Chidambaram had moved the apex court for the bail, in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering linked to INX Media, which is being pursued by the CBI and ED.
Chidambaram who was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar yesterday, where his advocates opposed the CBI plea on the ground that all the other accused, including his son Karti, had already been granted bail in the case. Clad in a white ‘mundu’ paired with a full-sleeve white shirt during his submission in the court yesterday, he said that on June 6, 2018, when he was called by the agency for questioning for the first time and he had answered all the questions put before him. “On June 6, 2018, please ask for the transcript.. there is no question which has not been answered,” he told the court.
A day after Chidambaram was remanded in CBI custody till August 26, his petition for anticipatory bail will be heard today in the Supreme Court. Follow this space for the latest updates:
In his plea, Chidambaram said the High Court had “erroneously dismissed” his bail application and that “none of the three grounds to deny bail were made out: there is no allegation that the petitioner is likely to flee justice, or that the petitioner is likely to influence the witnesses, or that the petitioner is likely to tamper with the evidence”.
Before his arrest on Wednesday night, Chidambaram held a dramatic press conference, where he appealed to the conscience of the court and said he would wait for the decision of the apex court on Friday.
“Between now and Friday, I shall walk with a clear conscience and my head held high. I shall respect the law even if it is applied with an unequal hand by the investigating agencies. In the name of freedom, I can only hope and pray that the investigating agencies will also respect the law. In the present circumstances, respect for the law can mean only one thing — await the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court on Friday,” he had said.