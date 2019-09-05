Chidambaram faces arrest by ED as SC rejects anticipatory bail in INX Media case

Chidambaram-INX Media Case Live News Updates: The Supreme Court Thursday rejected former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s refusal to grant him anticipatory bail in a money laundering case. The top court upheld the Enforcement Directorate’s argument that Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation was necessary.

A Bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said “this was not a fit case for granting anticipatory bail and giving the relief now would hamper investigations”. Meanwhile, a Delhi trial court will today announce its decision on anticipatory bail petitions of P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The apex court is also likely to pass an order on his plea challenging the issuance of the non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him and the subsequent remand orders for custodial interrogation issued by the trial court in the corruption case lodged by the CBI. The Supreme Court had on September 3 ordered that Chidambaram would remain in the CBI custody till September 5 despite the probe agency insisting that it did not require his further custodial interrogation.