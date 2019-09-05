Chidambaram faces arrest by ED as SC rejects anticipatory bail in INX Media case
Chidambaram-INX Media Case Today Live News Updates: A Bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said "this was not a fit case for granting anticipatory bail and giving the relief now would hamper investigations".
Chidambaram-INX Media Case Live News Updates: The Supreme Court Thursday rejected former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s refusal to grant him anticipatory bail in a money laundering case. The top court upheld the Enforcement Directorate’s argument that Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation was necessary.
A Bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said “this was not a fit case for granting anticipatory bail and giving the relief now would hamper investigations”. Meanwhile, a Delhi trial court will today announce its decision on anticipatory bail petitions of P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.
The apex court is also likely to pass an order on his plea challenging the issuance of the non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him and the subsequent remand orders for custodial interrogation issued by the trial court in the corruption case lodged by the CBI. The Supreme Court had on September 3 ordered that Chidambaram would remain in the CBI custody till September 5 despite the probe agency insisting that it did not require his further custodial interrogation.
Live Blog
Chidambaram's bail plea to be decided by SC and trial court today. Follow LIVE updates here.
P Chidambaram withdraws his SC plea against non-bailable warrant
P Chidambaram has withdrawn his SC plea against non-bailable warrant and has remanded orders of trial court in INX Media case lodged by CBI. "We have decided to unconditionally withdraw petition, Chidambaram's counsel A M Singhvi told SC.
Trial court to give its verdict on CBI custody today
Hours after the Supreme Court ordered that former Union minister P Chidambaram will remain in CBI custody until September 5 despite the agency stating that it did not want his custody any more, a Delhi court on Tuesday remanded the Congress leader in CBI custody until that date. “A person says he doesn’t want to go to judicial custody…. I don’t want custody,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI in the INX Media case, told a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna, urging it to leave the decision on it to the trial court.
Watch: P Chidambaram mocks Modi govt outside Delhi court, says ‘5%…GDP is 5%’
Former finance minister P Chidambaram Tuesday mocked the Narendra Modi-led government over the economic slowdown, saying “5 per cent…GDP is 5 per cent” after he stepped out of the Delhi court which is hearing the INX Media case. Chidambaram made the remarks when he was questioned by the media over his prolonged CBI custody outside the court premises.
Economic offences stand at different footing and have to be dealt with different approach: SC
The Supreme Court said, “Granting anticipatory bail at the initial stage may frustrate the investigation....It’s not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail. Economic offences stand at different footing and it has to be dealt with different approach."
Chidambaram can move regular bail application before trial court, says SC
Supreme Court says P Chidambaram can move regular bail application before the trial court, for regular bail.
Supreme Court says P Chidambaram can move regular bail application before the trial court, for regular bail. https://t.co/3TaMYpzfxj
INX Media case: Give sufficient freedom to probe the case, says SC
The investigating agency has to be given sufficient freedom to conduct a probe into the case, the apex court said.
INX Media case: SC rejects Chidambaram's application for direction to ED to produce transcripts
On Chidambaram’s plea that the court must summon the transcripts of the questions and answers put to him during interrogation, the court said this was part of the investigative authority and can’t be summoned unless something wrong with the process is shown. The court further said though it had the power to look at them, it was consciously not looking into the same as any observation made by it may affect the case of the accused.
Granting anticipatory bail would hamper investigations, says SC
A Bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said “this was not a fit case for granting anticipatory bail and giving the relief now would hamper investigations”.
SC refuses pre-arrest bail to P Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case
The Supreme Court Thursday rejected former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s refusal to grant him anticipatory bail in a money laundering case. The top court upheld the Enforcement Directorate’s argument that Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation was necessary.
Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Follow this space to track the latest developments on P Chidambaram's bail plea verdict.
Chidambaram-INX Media Case Live News Updates: Chidambaram has been in CBI custody after he was dramatically arrested on August 22 in the INX media case. He is alleged to have played a role in giving FIPB approval for the deal. It was alleged that the Aircel-Maxis deal was worth over Rs 3,500 crore. If the apex court gives relief in both the CBI and ED cases, then Chidambaram will be out on bail.
CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017.
The Delhi High Court had on August 20, rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram in the INX media scam cases lodged by CBI and ED. On August 24, the Delhi court had pulled up the CBI and ED for seeking repeated adjournments in the case. Both the probe agencies were seeking adjournment on the ground that another case, pertaining to INX Media and involving the father-son duo, was going on in the Supreme Court.
Chidambaram was first examined by the CBI in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case in December 2014. He is alleged to have played a role in giving FIPB approval for the deal. It was alleged that the Aircel-Maxis deal was worth over Rs 3,500 crore.
P Chidambaram withdraws his SC plea against non-bailable warrant
P Chidambaram has withdrawn his SC plea against non-bailable warrant and has remanded orders of trial court in INX Media case lodged by CBI. "We have decided to unconditionally withdraw petition, Chidambaram's counsel A M Singhvi told SC.
Trial court to give its verdict on CBI custody today
Hours after the Supreme Court ordered that former Union minister P Chidambaram will remain in CBI custody until September 5 despite the agency stating that it did not want his custody any more, a Delhi court on Tuesday remanded the Congress leader in CBI custody until that date. “A person says he doesn’t want to go to judicial custody…. I don’t want custody,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI in the INX Media case, told a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna, urging it to leave the decision on it to the trial court.
Watch: P Chidambaram mocks Modi govt outside Delhi court, says ‘5%…GDP is 5%’
Former finance minister P Chidambaram Tuesday mocked the Narendra Modi-led government over the economic slowdown, saying “5 per cent…GDP is 5 per cent” after he stepped out of the Delhi court which is hearing the INX Media case. Chidambaram made the remarks when he was questioned by the media over his prolonged CBI custody outside the court premises.
Economic offences stand at different footing and have to be dealt with different approach: SC
The Supreme Court said, “Granting anticipatory bail at the initial stage may frustrate the investigation....It’s not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail. Economic offences stand at different footing and it has to be dealt with different approach."
Chidambaram can move regular bail application before trial court, says SC
Supreme Court says P Chidambaram can move regular bail application before the trial court, for regular bail.
INX Media case: Give sufficient freedom to probe the case, says SC
The investigating agency has to be given sufficient freedom to conduct a probe into the case, the apex court said.
INX Media case: SC rejects Chidambaram's application for direction to ED to produce transcripts
On Chidambaram’s plea that the court must summon the transcripts of the questions and answers put to him during interrogation, the court said this was part of the investigative authority and can’t be summoned unless something wrong with the process is shown. The court further said though it had the power to look at them, it was consciously not looking into the same as any observation made by it may affect the case of the accused.
Granting anticipatory bail would hamper investigations, says SC
A Bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said “this was not a fit case for granting anticipatory bail and giving the relief now would hamper investigations”.
SC refuses pre-arrest bail to P Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case
The Supreme Court Thursday rejected former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s refusal to grant him anticipatory bail in a money laundering case. The top court upheld the Enforcement Directorate’s argument that Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation was necessary.
Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Follow this space to track the latest developments on P Chidambaram's bail plea verdict.