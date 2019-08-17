Chidambaram backs PM Modi on call to control population

Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flagging the dangers of population explosion, calling for a campaign against single-use plastic, and exhorting that wealth creators should not be eyed with suspicion.

Modi had made these points in his Independence Day address on Thursday.

The Congress said there was nothing wrong in Chidambaram endorsing the Prime Minister’s call to have smaller families, respect wealth creators, and ban use of single-use plastic.

In multiple tweets on Friday morning, Chidambaram stated, “All of us must welcome three announcements made by the PM on I-Day. Small family is a patriotic duty, respect wealth creators (and) shun single-use plastic.” Population control and avoidance of single-use plastic, he stated, “must become people’s movements…. There are hundreds of dedicated voluntary organisations that are willing to lead the movements at local levels.”

Taking a dig at the government, he stated in another tweet, “I hope the Finance Minister and her legion of tax officials and investigators heard the PM’s second exhortation (regarding wealth creators) loud and clear.”

The Congress and Chidambaram himself have often accused the Modi government of indulging in “tax terrorism”.

Asked about Chidambaram’s remarks, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters at the AICC briefing, “I don’t think anything objectionable has been said either by the Prime Minister, or by Chidambaram in supporting what he has said. We have never condemned these three policies from this podium. How can anybody condemn a ban on plastic use?”

He said, “Our only opposition is that the Prime Minister is an expert in talking about development and making announcements…. We would like to see implementation. From a policy point of view…we don’t have any objections.”