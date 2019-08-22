Chidambaram arrested LIVE updates: Former Union minister to be produced before special CBI court in INX Media case

Former Union minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested late Wednesday night for his alleged role in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering linked to INX Media, will be produced before a special CBI court today where the investigating agency will seek his remand.

The senior Congress leader was arrested in full media glare from his Jor Bagh residence after he appeared on camera at the Congress party headquarters Wednesday evening to make a statement to the press. The agency was on the lookout for the former finance minister ever since his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

News agency PTI reports that Chidambaram spent the night in suite No. 5 of the CBI Guest House on the ground floor of the agency headquarters in the national capital after undergoing a medical examination at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.