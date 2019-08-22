Chidambaram arrested LIVE updates: Former Union minister to be produced before special CBI court in INX Media casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/chidambaram-arrested-live-updates-cbi-ed-supreme-court-bail-inx-media-case-5925663/
Chidambaram arrested LIVE updates: Former Union minister to be produced before special CBI court in INX Media case
LIVE updates: Chidambaram will be produced before the Rouse Avenue court on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 2 pm. The senior Congress leader spent the night at the CBI guest house on the ground floor of the agency headquarters in the national capital.
Former Union minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested late Wednesday night for his alleged role in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering linked to INX Media, will be produced before a special CBI court today where the investigating agency will seek his remand.
The senior Congress leader was arrested in full media glare from his Jor Bagh residence after he appeared on camera at the Congress party headquarters Wednesday evening to make a statement to the press. The agency was on the lookout for the former finance minister ever since his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.
News agency PTI reports that Chidambaram spent the night in suite No. 5 of the CBI Guest House on the ground floor of the agency headquarters in the national capital after undergoing a medical examination at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
Live Blog
Chidambaram, who was arrested Wednesday night for his alleged role in the INX Media case, will be produced before the Rouse Avenue special CBI court today. Get latest updates here.
'Strongly condemn disgraceful misuse of power': Rahul Gandhi
"Modi's government is using the ED, CBI and sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram. I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.
Modi's Govt is using the ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram.
I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power.
While in Chennai, his son Karti called it a political witch-hunt. “Outrageous media leaks are the preferred tactics of the ED. I have nothing to do with INX or the FIPB. All my assets and liabilities are duly declared in statutory and regulatory filings. I have repeated this ad nauseam. I have been raided four times. Appeared for over 20 summons. Each session for a minimum of 10 to 12 hours. Been a ‘guest’ of the CBI for 12 days. There is still no chargesheet for alleged events which apparently took place in 2008 and a FIR in 2017. There is no case,” he said.
CBI, ED teams follow Chidambaram after press meet
Immediately after the presser, teams of the CBI and ED reached the Congress headquarters as soon as Chidambaram left the venue at 8.25 pm. He then drove to his Jor Bagh residence followed by the CBI and ED teams. There was high drama at his residence. With the main gates shut, CBI personnel were seen scaling the boundary walls to enter the house amid protests by Congress workers. At the Congress headquarters too, there were some protests.
Chidambaram approaches SC after Delhi HC cancels pre-arrest bail plea
With the Delhi High Court dismissing his “pre-arrest bail application” Tuesday, Chidambaram said his lawyers advised him to move Supreme Court. The lawyers, he said, appealed “repeatedly” to the Supreme Court Tuesday evening and Wednesday “to list appeals for hearing urgently and in the meanwhile grant me interim protection.” On his part, he said he and his “other lawyers” worked through the night. “Today, throughout the day, I was with my lawyers following the proceedings in the Supreme Court.”
'Choose liberty over freedom': Chidambaram
Addressing the press conference, Chidambaram, flanked by Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid, Abhishek Singhvi, K C Venugopal and Vivek Tankha, said he was neither “hiding from the law” nor “running away from justice.” He said he was with his lawyers through the night and during the day. “I believe that the foundation of a democracy is liberty. The most precious Article of the Constitution of India is Article 21 that guarantees life and liberty. If I am asked to choose between life and liberty, I shall unhesitatingly choose liberty. Why are the years up to 1947 called the years of freedom struggle? Because, to win freedom, we must struggle. To preserve freedom too, we must struggle," he told reporters.
SC to hear Chidambaram's plea on Friday
Earlier on Wednesday, Chidambaram failed to get immediate protection from arrest from the Supreme Court which decided to hear Friday his petition seeking stay of the Delhi High Court order that had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. Sibal and a battery of lawyers, who were representing him, did not get any respite despite the urgency cited to take up his petition for interim bail. The CBI and the ED, meanwhile, issued separate lookout notices for Chidambaram after they failed to reach him over the last 24 hours.
See photos: Karti Chidambaram leaves Chennai airport
Karti Chidambaram also left Chennai today.
Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram leaves from Chennai Airport. P. Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/suOILZAh7Q
'Attempt to divert attention from Article 370': Karti Chidambaram
P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram said the arrest of the former Union minister was an attempt to deviate from the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir over Article 370. "It (arrest of P Chidambaram by CBI) is being done just to divert attention from the issue of Article 370," he told reporters at Chennai airport.
CBI did not impute 'any wrongdoing' by me: Chidambaram
The former minister, also a member of the Congress Working Committee, was taken into custody soon after he addressed a press conference at the AICC headquarters on Akbar Road where he claimed innocence. Flanked by the top leadership of the Congress, he said neither he nor any member of his family had been made an accused in the INX Media case. He said no chargesheet had been filed in the case and the FIR by the CBI did not impute “any wrongdoing” by him. He said he will respect the law even if it is applied with an “unequal hand” by the investigating agencies.
CBI officials scale wall to enter Chidambaram's residence
In a dramatic turn of events, the senior Congress leader was arrested in full media glare from his Jor Bagh residence after he appeared on camera at the Congress party headquarters Wednesday evening to make a statement to the press. Besides the CBI, a team of the Enforcement Directorate also showed up at Chidambaram residence who was taken away in a CBI vehicle at 9.45 pm.
P Chidambaram to be produced before special CBI court in INX Media case
Former Union minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested late Wednesday night for his alleged role in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering linked to INX Media, will be produced before a special CBI court today where the investigating agency will seek his remand. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.
In a dramatic turn of events Wednesday night, CBI personnel scaled the boundary walls of the New Delhi residence of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram and arrested him, in full media glare, in connection with its probe into alleged charges of corruption in the INX Media case.
A team of the Enforcement Directorate, probing alleged money laundering charges, also showed up at Chidambaram’s Jor Bagh residence who was taken away in a CBI vehicle at 9.45 pm. Congress leaders and lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi were with Chidambaram when he was placed under arrest. The former minister, also a member of the Congress Working Committee, was taken into custody soon after he addressed a press conference at the AICC headquarters on Akbar Road where he claimed innocence.
Flanked by the top leadership of the Congress, he said neither he nor any member of his family had been made an accused in the INX Media case. He said no chargesheet had been filed in the case and the FIR by the CBI did not impute “any wrongdoing” by him. He said he will respect the law even if it is applied with an “unequal hand” by the investigating agencies.
"In the INX Media case, I have not been accused of any offence. Nor is anyone else including any member of my family been accused of any offence. In fact, there is no chargesheet filed by either the CBI or the ED before a competent court. Moreover, the FIR recorded by the CBI does not impute to me any wrongdoing," Chidambaram said.
The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has listed Chidambaram's petition on Friday without giving him any interim relief in the matter.
'Strongly condemn disgraceful misuse of power': Rahul Gandhi
"Modi's government is using the ED, CBI and sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram. I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.
Political witch-hunt, says Karti Chidambaram
While in Chennai, his son Karti called it a political witch-hunt. “Outrageous media leaks are the preferred tactics of the ED. I have nothing to do with INX or the FIPB. All my assets and liabilities are duly declared in statutory and regulatory filings. I have repeated this ad nauseam. I have been raided four times. Appeared for over 20 summons. Each session for a minimum of 10 to 12 hours. Been a ‘guest’ of the CBI for 12 days. There is still no chargesheet for alleged events which apparently took place in 2008 and a FIR in 2017. There is no case,” he said.
CBI, ED teams follow Chidambaram after press meet
Immediately after the presser, teams of the CBI and ED reached the Congress headquarters as soon as Chidambaram left the venue at 8.25 pm. He then drove to his Jor Bagh residence followed by the CBI and ED teams. There was high drama at his residence. With the main gates shut, CBI personnel were seen scaling the boundary walls to enter the house amid protests by Congress workers. At the Congress headquarters too, there were some protests.
Chidambaram approaches SC after Delhi HC cancels pre-arrest bail plea
With the Delhi High Court dismissing his “pre-arrest bail application” Tuesday, Chidambaram said his lawyers advised him to move Supreme Court. The lawyers, he said, appealed “repeatedly” to the Supreme Court Tuesday evening and Wednesday “to list appeals for hearing urgently and in the meanwhile grant me interim protection.” On his part, he said he and his “other lawyers” worked through the night. “Today, throughout the day, I was with my lawyers following the proceedings in the Supreme Court.”
'Choose liberty over freedom': Chidambaram
Addressing the press conference, Chidambaram, flanked by Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid, Abhishek Singhvi, K C Venugopal and Vivek Tankha, said he was neither “hiding from the law” nor “running away from justice.” He said he was with his lawyers through the night and during the day. “I believe that the foundation of a democracy is liberty. The most precious Article of the Constitution of India is Article 21 that guarantees life and liberty. If I am asked to choose between life and liberty, I shall unhesitatingly choose liberty. Why are the years up to 1947 called the years of freedom struggle? Because, to win freedom, we must struggle. To preserve freedom too, we must struggle," he told reporters.
SC to hear Chidambaram's plea on Friday
Earlier on Wednesday, Chidambaram failed to get immediate protection from arrest from the Supreme Court which decided to hear Friday his petition seeking stay of the Delhi High Court order that had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. Sibal and a battery of lawyers, who were representing him, did not get any respite despite the urgency cited to take up his petition for interim bail. The CBI and the ED, meanwhile, issued separate lookout notices for Chidambaram after they failed to reach him over the last 24 hours.
See photos: Karti Chidambaram leaves Chennai airport
Karti Chidambaram also left Chennai today.
'Attempt to divert attention from Article 370': Karti Chidambaram
P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram said the arrest of the former Union minister was an attempt to deviate from the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir over Article 370. "It (arrest of P Chidambaram by CBI) is being done just to divert attention from the issue of Article 370," he told reporters at Chennai airport.
CBI did not impute 'any wrongdoing' by me: Chidambaram
The former minister, also a member of the Congress Working Committee, was taken into custody soon after he addressed a press conference at the AICC headquarters on Akbar Road where he claimed innocence. Flanked by the top leadership of the Congress, he said neither he nor any member of his family had been made an accused in the INX Media case. He said no chargesheet had been filed in the case and the FIR by the CBI did not impute “any wrongdoing” by him. He said he will respect the law even if it is applied with an “unequal hand” by the investigating agencies.
CBI officials scale wall to enter Chidambaram's residence
In a dramatic turn of events, the senior Congress leader was arrested in full media glare from his Jor Bagh residence after he appeared on camera at the Congress party headquarters Wednesday evening to make a statement to the press. Besides the CBI, a team of the Enforcement Directorate also showed up at Chidambaram residence who was taken away in a CBI vehicle at 9.45 pm.
P Chidambaram to be produced before special CBI court in INX Media case
Former Union minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested late Wednesday night for his alleged role in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering linked to INX Media, will be produced before a special CBI court today where the investigating agency will seek his remand. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.