Chidambaram arrested: List of high-profile politicians who were taken into custody

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has become the latest to join the list of high-profile politicians who were taken into custody. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in connection with the INX media case on Wednesday.

In a dramatic turn of events Wednesday night, CBI personnel scaled the boundary walls of Chidambaram’s New Delhi residence and arrested him in full media glare. Chidambaram, a member of the Congress Working Committee, was taken into custody soon after he addressed a press conference at the AICC headquarters on Akbar Road where he claimed innocence. In May 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the INX group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was Union Finance Minister at the time.

Following are the names of some high-profile people who have been arrested before:

Lalu Prasad Yadav: After being found guilty in the multi-crore fodder scam, the 71-year-old former Bihar chief minister and railways minister is presently serving his jail term in Ranchi. In April 2019, the Supreme Court had dismissed his bail plea and rejected his arguments that he has been in jail for 24 months. The top court had said in comparison to the 14-year sentence awarded to him, 24 months was nothing.

J Jayalalithaa: Late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa was sentenced to four years in jail and fined Rs 100 crore after she and three others including her aide Sasikala were convicted in the disproportionate assets case. After spending 21 days in the Bangalore Central Jail, Jayalalithaa secured bail and returned to Chennai. She was also arrested in 1996 after Subramanian Swamy, then Janata Party chief, registered a case against her alleging that she amassed illegal properties worth Rs 66.65 crore during her tenure as the Tamil Nadu chief minister from 1991 to 1996.

A Raja: The former telecom minister and DMK leader was arrested on February 2, 2011 in the high-profile 2G spectrum scam. After spending 15 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail, Raja got bail from the trail court on May 12, 2012. A minister in the previous Congress-led UPA government, Raja was subsequently acquitted by a special court in 2017.

Kanimozhi: The 51-year-old daughter of DMK chief M Karunanidhi had been in jail for six months from May 21, 2011 to November 28, 2011 in the politically-sensitive 2G spectrum allocation scam case. She was acquitted by a special court in 2017 which held that the prosecution miserably failed to prove the charges.

B S Yediyurappa: The incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister was put behind bars in October, 2011 after a special Lokayukta court charged him in case of alleged irregularities in denotifying government land. He was released after spending 25 days in jail in 2011. Yediyurappa, who led the BJP to its first-ever government in the south in the 2008 assembly polls, was forced to step down as chief minister in August 2011. In 2016, the 76-year-old was acquitted by a special CBI Court in a corruption case related to illegal mining in Bellary.

Suresh Kalmadi: The former president of the Indian Olympic Association and chairman of 2010 Commonwealth Games was arrested by the CBI in April 2011 for his alleged involvement in the Commonwealth Games scam. He was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail in 2012 after spending nine months behind bars. The Congress had suspended him from the party following his arrest.

Bangaru Laxman: The former BJP chief was in 2012 sentenced to four years in jail by a Delhi court for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in a fictitious arms deal case. Bangaru died in 2014 at the age of 74.

Amar Singh: The former Samajwadi Party heavyweight and Rajya Sabha MP was remanded in 13-day judicial custody in September 2011 for his alleged involvement in the sensational 2008 cash-for-votes scam. After being denied bail, Singh was taken into custody.

With PTI inputs