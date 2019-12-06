Defeat BJP: Chidambaram appeals to Jharkhand voters

P Chidambaram addressing the press in Jharkhand on Friday. (Photo: ANI) P Chidambaram addressing the press in Jharkhand on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who recently walked out of Tihar Jail after being lodged there for 106 days, Friday appealed to Jharkhand voters to defeat the BJP in the state Assembly polls.

Addressing the media in Ranchi, Chidambaram said the outcome of the ongoing Assembly elections will be a vital turning point with the saffron party fighting the secular and progressive parties. “We dented the BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra and appeal to people to defeat the BJP in Jharkhand,” news agency PTI quoted former Finance Minister as saying.

Chidambaram also attacked the BJP-led Narendra Modi government over the state of the economy. “Even after seven months into the fiscal year, the BJP government believes that the problems faced by the economy are cyclical. The government is wrong. It is wrong because it is clueless. It is unable to look for the obvious clues because it is stubborn and mulish in defending its catastrophic mistakes like demonetisation, flawed GST, tax terrorism, regulatory overkill, protectionism, and centralized control of decision-making in the PMO,” the former finance minister said.

When asked about his opinion on the ‘encounter’ of the Hyderabad rape-murder accused on Friday morning, he said it is necessary to conduct a thorough inquiry to ensure that the encounter was genuine. “I don’t know the facts of what happened in Hyderabad. As a responsible person, all I can say is, it must be thoroughly inquired into, to find out if it was a genuine encounter whether they were trying to flee or it was anything else,” news agency ANI quoted Chidamabarm as saying.

On Thursday, Chidambaram, in his first press conference after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media case, had launched a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi-led government over the economic slowdown in the country, saying it is “unable to look for the obvious clues because it is stubborn and mulish in defending its catastrophic mistakes”.

About his alleged involvement in the INX Media money laundering case, he said, “My record as Minister and my conscience are absolutely clear. Officers who have worked with me, business persons who have interacted with me and journalists who have observed me know that very well. My family trusts in God. We have total confidence that the Courts will, ultimately, render justice,” he told reporters.

The five-phase Assembly elections in Jharkhand kicked off on November 30 and will conclude on December 20. The results will be declared on December 24.

