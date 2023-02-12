Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats

WHERE ARE you likely to find the best biryani during a train journey? Before this triggers another round of the who-has-the-best-biryani war, here’s the answer: it turns out that Vijayawada station in Andhra Pradesh — not Lucknow, Hyderabad or Kolkata – tops the list of stations where the delicacy is much in demand. Around 6,000 plates of chicken biryani are delivered to passengers every month at Vijayawada station.

Data on food supplied to passengers who book through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC’s) e-catering service, Food on Track, reveals how over two crore passengers every year are giving the good old railway food a miss and exercising online options — kebab to vada pav and everything in between.

The food data, available with The Indian Express, offers a window-seat view into food preferences.

While chicken biryani may be the undisputed king on the list, vegetarians are not far behind. Dosa, even if a distant second to chicken biryani, is a popular dish, with 2,000 plates being ordered at, again, Vijayawada station every month. Idli is third on the list, with an average of 2,300 plates being ordered at Katpadi station in Tamil Nadu.

Around 1,200 plates of aloo paratha are served at Nagpur, a station that falls in the middle of the route of a long-distance train such as the Delhi-Chennai GT Express, which pulls in around noon. Around the same number of plates of pongal, Tamil Nadu’s one-pot rice dish, are delivered to passengers at Salem station.

The “Jain thali” is a hit in Madhya Pradesh’s Itarsi, as is the poha. Poori-sabzi is the most ordered dish in Andhra Pradesh’s Gudur station in Nellore, home to a sizable migrant population from the North and East.

The “fish thali” is the most ordered dish in West Bengal’s Malda Town station and the Rajasthani thali is the most ordered in Jaipur.

Advertisement

Bihar’s litti finds takers in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station (formerly Mughalsarai) in Uttar Pradesh. Chole bhature, too, it turns out, is a favourite there.

The food data also tells you that this is a country that’s on the move.

The “Punjabi thali”, for example, is popular in Surat, with around 1,600 plates being served every month. The number of “Gujarati thalis” served there is a third of that. Kebabs are the most ordered item in Vadodara.

The IRCTC’s Food on Track service, which started in 2015, now serves around 60,000 meals per day at 300-plus stations across the country. As part of the service, around 2,500 vendors — hotels, restaurants, commercial kitchens, and food chains — serve orders received on the Food on Track app. In 2018-19, the revenue earned from this segment was around Rs 4.5 crore. That has jumped to around Rs 25 crore.

Advertisement

E-catering enables passengers to book through the app meals that are delivered directly to the passengers at select stations. For instance, if a passenger knows that the train will have a quick halt at Kanpur, she can choose the restaurants available in Kanpur on the app and use her PNR number to order anything on the menu.

During the pandemic, the Railways decided to do away with cooking in its pantry cars. Instead, it started loading pre-cooked meals along the way. In premium trains, it also started vending packaged, pre-cooked food items. The growth in the e-catering segment shows that people are looking for more flexible eating options. In 2019-20, e-catering served a little over 21,000 meals per day. That has seen an 88 per cent jump to 66,000 in October 2022.

Encouraged by the growth, IRCTC has recently started food ordering through Whatsapp.

“This will be a game changer in the food industry. Soon we will deploy a chatbot on Whatsapp to take care of the whole thing. No downloading of separate app or anything. Simply order and pay through WhatsApp. This will be a first in India,” Rajni Hasija, Chairman and managing Director, IRCTC, told The Indian Express.

However, there are challenges that are still to be resolved. Since deliveries are done by the staff of the restaurants, they often face trouble from station security. “Many a time trains arrive much later than expected and delivery becomes a challenge. So these are some of the challenges,” said a senior official.