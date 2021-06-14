LJP MPs join hands against Chirag Paswan; uncle Pashupati Paras leading rebels

In a setback to the Lok Janshakti Party, four of its six Lok Sabha MPs have revolted against party chief Chirag Paswan and have written to the Speaker to identify them as a separate group.

Sources in the party said that Hajipur MP and Chirag’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras is said to have led the rebellion. Paras is reportedly upset with the “high-handedness” of his nephew and has been in touch with a JD (U) Lok Sabha MP.

Amid the reports of a split, Chirag Paswan, who took over the party’s mantle following his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s death in 2020, is said to have told his close aides: “If I can bear the shock of my father’s death, I would bear this shock as well”.

It is, however, not clear if four or five LJP MPs have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker to treat them as a separate group. An LJP leader said: “Once Election Commission of India is informed about four or five LJP MPs being treated as a separate group, the split would be official”.

LJP had won six seats in 2019 Lok Sabha – Vaishali (Bina Devi), Samastipur (Ram Chandra Paswan and later his son Prince Raj), Khagaria (Choudhary Mehboob Ali Qaisar), Nawada (Chandan Kumar) and Jamui (Chirag Paswan). LJP’s lone MLA Raj Kumar Singh, who had won the Matihani seat of Begusarai in the 2020 Assembly polls, has already joined JD (U).

The rebel group may back the JD(U) in the coming days, the sources said. There has been also speculation over Pashupati Paras being made a Union minister.

The LJP had walked out of the NDA in Bihar last year due to its opposition to Nitish Kumar and contested the state assembly polls on its own. It put up candidates in all the seats where the JD(U) was in the fray while largely spared the BJP except for a few seats. Though the LJP could win only one seat in the Bihar polls, it inflicted serious damage on the JD(U), whose tally fell to 43 from 71.