Chhota Udepur: Man booked for ‘killing’ his wife

The Chhota Udepur police on Sunday booked a man for allegedly killing his wife and then fleeing away with their children.

The deceased has been identified as Alpa Jhala (28), a resident of Gadboriyad village of Naswadi taluka in Chhota Udepur. She married Mukesh Solanki eight years ago and have two children, police said. Solanki has been booked under charges of murder.

Jhala’s body was spotted by her neighbours on Sunday morning who then informed the police. Jhala was found dead in a pool of blood in her house with her throat slit, the police said. A frying pan used to kill her was also recovered from the crime spot, police said.

“The body was first spotted by the neighbours. They informed the police that Solanki who lives in Anand had visited Jhala on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, while the woman was found dead, Solanki and their children could not be traced anywhere. When the neighbours tried to call him, his phone was unreachable. We have registered a case of murder and further investigations are underway. Our teams are working to trace down Solanki,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police AV Katkar.

Both Jhala and Solanki worked as primary school teachers. While the woman taught at Khareda primary school in Naswadi, Solanki was posted in Anand and visited home on weekends. While the motive behind the murder is still unknown, the police are recording the statements and questioning close family members and friends of the couple to know the possible reason behind the murder.

“So far we have not established any motive behind the murder. We are questioning their friends, family members and even colleagues close to the couple,” a police official said.

